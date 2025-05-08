Even though Amazon has just confirmed that it will run yet another Prime Day in July, it's not going completely silent on the sales until then, as the Amazon UK Tech Week event is now underway at the retailer. I've looked through this small sale and found a surprisingly strong selection of the 23 best deals that are actually worth buying.

• Browse the full Amazon UK Tech Week sale

It may be a smaller and not very well-advertised sale, but there are surprisingly strong offers on smartwatches, laptops, headphones, TVs, phones, and appliances.

Undeniably, the standout offer is the Apple Watch Series 10 for £299 (was £399). This £100 saving brings the fantastic and well-rated smartwatch down to its lowest-ever price in the UK. It even beats last year's Black Friday deal by £80, so now is definitely the time to upgrade.

There are also some strong laptop deals across a range of entry-level machines and high-end devices. On the cheaper end of the scale is this excellent value-for-money Asus Chromebook 14 for £239.99 (was £399.99). Meanwhile, this modern and powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is down to £699.99 (was £999.99).

Those are just a few of my recommendations from the Amazon Tech Week sale. You can see more of my top picks below. This event is scheduled to end on May 13, so there are only a few more days to bag these bargains. And considering how good some of these deals are for this time of the year, I'd snap them up while you can.

Amazon UK Tech Week sale – the best 23 deals

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back down to a record-low price once more in this Amazon sale. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £239.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £139 at Amazon Now that the newer Powerbeats Pro 2 are available, there has been a significant price cut on the original version of these Beats earbuds. These are still a solid option for the gym or while exercising, thanks to their excellent fit and decent overall audio quality. It won't blow you away compared to more premium models, and the noise cancellation is somewhat weak, but it's hard to argue against them at this price for the positives elsewhere.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,199 now £917 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for just £20 more than its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Tech Week sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Google Pixel 9 (with free Buds Pro 2): was £1,018 now £699 at Amazon The excellent Google Pixel 9 is available in this excellent value bundle with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon. There's a lot of power inside the phone, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, plus you get some great cameras, making it an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This well-rated device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life. The earbuds are a nice freebie, too, for everyday use.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

LG B4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,049 now £799 at Amazon The 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and it's down to a new lowest-ever price in this week's Amazon Tech Week sale. It's one of the most affordable options that boasts top-tier picture quality, rich blacks, excellent contrast, and an anti-reflective screen. There are also four fully functional HDMI 2.1 ports, making it an ideal choice as an entry-level OLED TV, especially for those who plan to use it for streaming or gaming.

With Prime Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This is quite an incredible combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a hefty performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours. Plus, there's a gorgeous OLED display that delivers a clear and crisp image that's good for watching videos at the end of the day. Overall, this is one stellar mid-to-high-end laptop deal.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2: was £34.99 now £13.50 at Amazon Samsung's own tracker has a huge 61% discount in the current Amazon Tech Week sale, making this a super-cheap way to track and monitor your most important items. Simply attach it to your phone, laptop, keys, tablet, and so on to keep an eye on them all.

Oral-B i08: was £480 now £159.99 at Amazon Do you need to spend nearly £200 on a toothbrush? Unlikely. However, if you really want to dig into the nitty-gritty of teeth cleaning, then this is one of the most advanced options from Oral-B. It sports some handy smart features, including six brushing modes, alerts on the handle and AI brush tracking through a connected app. There are also three toothbrush heads, a head holder and a travel case included for free.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £989 at Amazon Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop shot straight to the top of our best laptop guide and received a glowing five-star rating in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this £260 saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard. All for a record-low price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £259.99 now £178.80 at Amazon With its AMOLED display, GPS support, health tracking, sleep monitoring, and up to 11 days of battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive is a stellar budget pick at under £180. It doesn't pack in all the bells and whistles found in more premium smartwatches, but if you want something affordable and competent that will get the job done, this is an easy recommendation.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159 now £79 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at Amazon If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £529 now £419 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This Inspiron 15 is an impressive mid-range laptop in this week's Amazon sale. With a relatively recent Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and some more demanding work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times that make this a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is just £10 more than the record-low price from Black Friday so it's well worth jumping on.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon I can't get too excited by this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal as it has been down to £129 in previous sales. Still, it remains one of the more affordable tablet options right now with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM), which the manufacturer claims makes it almost 50% faster than its closest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet – even though it's been much cheaper before today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £149 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the latest earbuds from the manufacturer and you can now get them for a record-low price after the extra £30 discount is applied at the checkout. We awarded them four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, praising the refinement over the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – provided you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears, too, with up to five hours of battery life with ANC on, so they’re good for your commute or workout.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is older now, but it's still the most recent in the range of dedicated fitness trackers from the manufacturer. It's a decent £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

With Prime Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year – one that also matches the offer seen during last Black Friday. It is a Prime member exclusive, though.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £156.26 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is down to within a few quid of its cheapest price yet in the Amazon Tech Week sale. This version has a fairly basic processor, a smaller 11-inch screen and 64GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.