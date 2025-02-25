Almost as low as Black Friday - the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones are 41% off at Amazon right now
A ridiculous price drop for next level headphones
Are you looking for a deal on a pair of the best headphones money can buy? Let me loop you into a ridiculous deal we've just spotted. It's for the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones which are on sale at Amazon for only £189 (was £319.95). It's fair to say that they have been £10 cheaper in the past, but if you missed that deal, this is easily the next best thing. Generally, the stylish cans tend to cost a fair bit more.
Bose has a fantastic reputation for delivering exceptional noise cancellation while also being very comfy and these are no different. That's why they're some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. At a 41% discount, there's no better time to up your listening experience.
Today’s best Bose QuietComfort headphones deal
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans. On top of the manufacturer's renowned ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes. At only £189 you won't find a more affordable premium set of headphones.
As its name might suggest, the Bose QuietComfort stands out with their noise-canceling properties. They feature separate Quiet and Aware modes that let you toggle between the quietest noise-cancelling setting and one that dampens it just enough so that you can stay alert when you're out and about. Bose QuietComfort also boast high-fidelity audio and adjustable EQ that lets you control the bass, mid-range, and treble during your listening sessions.
The Bose QuietComfort are also a joy to wear with cushiony earcups and a padded headband to keep the headphones secure. Thanks to that, these are cans that you can wear throughout the working day. Put them on for meetings then easily switch over to listening to music on your phone. With plenty of comfort from the plush earcup cushions, you won’t notice any pesky pinching like you might with cheaper headphones.
The battery lasts a respectable 24 hours, but that's nowhere near wireless headphone titans that last a couple of days at a time on one charge. However, the QuietComfort do feature incredibly quick charge times of just 15 minutes for every 2.5 hours of playtime.
Of course, if you do want to go cheaper, there are other noise cancelling headphone deals around. In particular, check out the Bose headphone deals and the Beats headphone sales depending on your tastes.
