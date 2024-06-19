This Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a steal at its lowest-ever price of £499
Get this older yet premium tablet at almost half its original price
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the predecessor to one of the best tablets you can buy today and it's now down to an all-time record-low price of £499 (was £849.99) at Samsung. It's a great price for an older and still very capable tablet, but this deal won't be around for long as the S8 Plus is now discontinued.
Given this is a last-chance offer, the only option available comes with 128GB of storage. In terms of screen size, the S8 Plus sits between the S8 and the S8 Ultra, so you get a 12.4-inch display. That means it sits neatly between ultra-portability and prosumer size as a laptop alternative.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $849.99 now £449 at Samsung
The S8 Plus has been superseded by the S9 range, but this older device is still a fantastic tablet. At 12.4 inches, the display not only looks great but performs impressively, especially when used with the complimentary S Pen Stylus. The 128GB of storage is a little stingy but fine for a good number of apps, files and other content. This deal won't be around for long as it's a discontinued model but a great way to get a powerful tablet for cheap.
The S8 Plus is a premium tablet with a design that rivals iPad products and other top-end Android alternatives. Its metal case helps increase its robustness rating and makes it feel great in the hand.
The 12.4-inch display has an impressive resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, pushing it beyond the usual Full HD resolution offered by many competitors. The experience reaches a whole new level when the gorgeous screen is paired with the included S Pen stylus. Considering Apple charges a significant sum for its Apple Pencil, it's great to have this included with Samsung tablets.
If you're on a budget that won't let you stretch to this deal, then head over to our best cheap tablets guide for several more affordable options. You can also keep an eye out for this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, which are due to get underway next month and will feature lots of budget-friendly tablet offers.
