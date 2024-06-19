This Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a steal at its lowest-ever price of £499

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the predecessor to one of the best tablets you can buy today and it's now down to an all-time record-low price of £499 (was £849.99) at Samsung. It's a great price for an older and still very capable tablet, but this deal won't be around for long as the S8 Plus is now discontinued.

Given this is a last-chance offer, the only option available comes with 128GB of storage. In terms of screen size, the S8 Plus sits between the S8 and the S8 Ultra, so you get a 12.4-inch display. That means it sits neatly between ultra-portability and prosumer size as a laptop alternative.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $849.99 now £449 at Samsung

The S8 Plus has been superseded by the S9 range, but this older device is still a fantastic tablet. At 12.4 inches, the display not only looks great but performs impressively, especially when used with the complimentary S Pen Stylus. The 128GB of storage is a little stingy but fine for a good number of apps, files and other content. This deal won't be around for long as it's a discontinued model but a great way to get a powerful tablet for cheap.

The S8 Plus is a premium tablet with a design that rivals iPad products and other top-end Android alternatives. Its metal case helps increase its robustness rating and makes it feel great in the hand.

The 12.4-inch display has an impressive resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, pushing it beyond the usual Full HD resolution offered by many competitors. The experience reaches a whole new level when the gorgeous screen is paired with the included S Pen stylus. Considering Apple charges a significant sum for its Apple Pencil, it's great to have this included with Samsung tablets.

