The iPad Air plummets to a new record-low price at Best Buy

Apple's tablets are some of the most popular on the market, whether you need a solid entry-level device or a high-performance creative workstation. They are, however, very pricey. But you can now find an excellent saving on the iPad Air, which has been reduced to a new record-low price.

Head over to Best Buy and you can snag the iPad Air for $449.99 (was $599.99). That's the biggest discount on this model and beats the previous deal we saw over Black Friday by $50. And, we don't expect it will be any cheaper in this year's Presidents' Day sales.

You can get the iPad Air for a new record low price today at Best Buy. As we found in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance, making it a great tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

This fifth-generation iPad Air tablet comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support that offers a clear and vibrant image in all lighting conditions. It also features 12MP cameras and the powerful M1 chip to deliver fast performance for creative tasks, gaming, and more.

Storage is a little underwhelming at 64GB, but that's enough for your essential files and apps. A 256GB storage version is available for $599.99 at Best Buy if you'd prefer to upgrade.

It's not a huge surprise that the savings have increased on this iPad Air model given that it was originally released in 2022. There are also strong rumours that revamped iPads will launch in 2024 – including a new iPad Air.

That's likely why this model is currently on sale as retailers look to clear stock before the new generation version is launched. That shouldn't dissuade you from picking up this deal if you've had an eye on the iPad Air, though, as it's still a very capable modern tablet and well-priced following this discount.

Of course, if you really must have the latest tech then you can hold off until later in the year, but we probably won't see the new iPad Air until March. The new version will be considerably more expensive, too.

Either way, you can keep an eye on our iPad deals hub for all the latest offers on Apple's full range of tablets.