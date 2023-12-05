Need a tablet upgrade? Apple's superb iPad mini 6 is still on sale at Amazon

Unsurprisingly, iPads were among the most-bought products during this year's November sales season, but if you missed the boat on last month’s Black Friday iPad deals, don’t worry – there’s still time to bag a bargain on the iPad mini (2021) in the run-up to Christmas.

In both the US and UK, Amazon continues to offer Apple’s latest iPad mini – which is also called the iPad mini 6 – for 7% less than its usual $499 / £569 RRP. And sure, $469 / £531 isn’t the greatest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model – Amazon offered the iPad mini (2021) for just $399 / £519 over Black Friday weekend – but given that it remains a top seller, we’re not likely to see this 8.3-inch tablet get any cheaper this side of 2024.

The larger iPad 10.9 (2022) is also still on sale at Amazon, but if you’re looking for a smaller-scale iPad experience that doesn’t compromise on power, then the iPad mini 6 – which ranks on our list of the best iPads, period – could be the better fit.

Think of the mini as an iPad Air 4 (square edges, USB-C, no home button, and so on), but shrunk down and with a more powerful chipset inside. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp – and, crucially, bright enough for outdoor use – while its 293g weight makes it easy to slip into a bag or large coat pocket.

Today's best iPad mini (2021) deal

Apple iPad mini 2021 (64GB)

US: was $499 now $469 at Amazon

UK: was £569 now £531 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad mini was on sale for a slightly better price over Black Friday, but today's $30 / £38 discount is still a welcome saving on an otherwise keenly-priced iPad. This tablet's refreshed design holds a great Retina display and a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, which is still plenty powerful nearly two years later. You'll find similar prices at rival retailers, though certain color variants are slightly more expensive.

If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you may know that Apple’s next-generation iPads – which could include a new iPad mini – are expected to arrive in March 2024. Fortunately, though (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), these new devices are rumored to be little more than “minor iPad refreshes,” so you needn’t worry about missing out on game-changing tablet features by picking up Apple’s current iPad mini model today.

