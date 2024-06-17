Hurry: get Samsung's super-slick Galaxy Tab S9 FE for a record-low price

Samsung is the creator of some of the best tablets around and recently we've seen a spate of superb deals on these slick slates. The latest price drop we've seen is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE which is now at a record-low price of just $339.99 (was $449.99) at Amazon.

The above deal is for the basic 128GB version, but If you crave more storage, the 256GB version is also for sale at $409.99 (was $519.99). Neither option requires a trade-in to get the reduced price, simply add it to your basket, checkout, and wait for delivery. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus alternative boasts a price reduction of $70 and can now be picked up for $599.99.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $339.99 at Amazon

$110 off one of Samsung's best tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability but can be increased to 12.4 inches if you need more of a work solution. With incredibly long battery life, the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. 128 GB of storage provides enough room to store all your apps without running out of space. A discount like this doesn't come along every day, either.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a direct competitor to Apple's iPad, or even the iPad Air. That's how impressive it is, especially at this price point. With a powerful processor and long battery life, this tablet keeps going, even when carrying out more demanding tasks.

The deal includes an S Pen, which is much better than Apple’s Pencil in my opinion. No matter which generation you use, because it doesn’t have a battery there are no awkward charging considerations - unlike with the Apple version. The S9 FE's IP68 water and dust resistance is another big win, increasing the tablet's durability.

You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series in our overview, including the specs and prices. TechRadar has reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus if you'd like to see what's great about it's bigger brother. If you're looking for your next tablet, you can check out our best tablets buyer's guide for an overview.