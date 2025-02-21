How to watch Surface season 2 online from anywhere – stream Gugu Mbatha-Raw thriller with Apple TV+ free trial
Sophie travels to London as she continues to piece together her past
How to watch Surface season 2 online
Three years on, one of Apple TV’s premiere shows finally gets a second season as Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) prepares to enter a whole new world. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Surface season 2 online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for FREE.
Release date: Friday, February 21
Global stream: Apple TV Plus (7-day FREE trial)
Season 1 of the psychological thriller saw Sophie wake up in hospital with no recollection of who she was or why she was there. Told she had attempted suicide, Sophie began to try and piece her life back together and rebuild her relationship with her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) with the help of therapist Hannah (Marianne Jean-Baptiste). As the truth began to reveal itself, Sophie was left struggling to discern reality from the versions of her past those around her were telling her.
Season 2 sees Sophie travel to London, following clues that relate to her late mother. The trail leads her to British aristocracy and heiress Eliza Huntley (Millie Brady), as well as a journalist who was working alongside her mother to expose a scandal that could destroy the wealthy Huntley family. As their investigation continues, it becomes evident that probing into the misdeeds of the rich and powerful may have played a part in Sophie’s mother’s death.
It’s been a long time coming, but it sounds like a thrilling sophomore season for the thriller series, so read on for how to watch Surface season 2 online and from anywhere.
Can I watch Surface season 2 for FREE?
Surface season 2 is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.
How to watch Surface season 2 from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Surface season 2, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Surface online from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Surface season 2 around the world
Where to watch Surface S2 online in the US, the UK and everywhere else
Season 2 of Surface is set to premiere on Friday, February 21, on Apple TV Plus.
Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months.
If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $9.99 / £8.99 / CA$12.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Surface season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
What you need to know about Surface season 2
Surface season 2 trailer
When is Surface season 2 release date?
Surface season 2 will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus on Friday, February 21.
Surface season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Friday, February 21
- Episode 2: Friday, February 28
- Episode 3: Friday, March 7
- Episode 4: Friday, March 14
- Episode 5: Friday, March 21
- Episode 6: Friday, March 28
- Episode 7: Friday, April 4
- Episode 8: Friday, April 11
Who is in the cast of Surface season 2?
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James Ellis
- Ari Graynor as Caroline
- François Arnaud as Harrison
- Millie Brady as Eliza
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah
- Stephan James as Thomas Baden
- Callie Cooke as Margot
- Phil Dunster as Quinn
- Freida Pinto as Grace
What can we expect from Surface season 2?
The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Set in a whole new world, the second season of “Surface” follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovers a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to."
