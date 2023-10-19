How to watch Shining Vale season 2 online where you are

Watch Shining Vale season 2 online

Shining Vale season 2 premiered on Friday, October 13. Viewers in the US can watch the show via the linear Starz channel, or on-demand with the Amazon Prime Video add-on. It's Crave for Canadians and Binge for Aussies. Shining Vale season 2 is streaming on Lionsgate Plus in the UK. Currently abroad? Simply use a VPN to connect to your go-to streaming service from anywhere. Read on for full details on where to watch Shining Vale season 2 online.

Our introduction to Pat (Courteney Cox) and the seemingly doomed Phelps clan was quite a ride, and it appears that a four-month stint at the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital – cut short by her insurance running out – complete with dozens of rounds of electroconvulsive therapy hasn't zapped her troubles away. Who'd have thought it?

Instead, they appear to have multiplied. Rosemary's (Mira Sorvino) presence is more pronounced than ever, and apparently so charming that Terry (Greg Kinnear), who can remember neither his kids' names nor the incident on the staircase, has welcomed her into the Phelps' accursed household with open arms, to the bewilderment of Pat.

Gaynor (Gus Birney), meanwhile, is in no mood to apologise for having her mother carted off, having had to give up her dream of moving to LA in order to take care of Jake (Dylan Gage) and bind the family together.

If there's one potential happy consequence of Terry's memory loss, it's that the family has a chance to really start afresh this time. Though it's not quite that simple, and Pat's lingering sense of guilt, combined with the stigma stemming from her treatment, leads her to shoulder a far greater share of the burden than she really should in her fragmented state.

And the thinner her attentions are stretched, the stranger and more terrifying the goings-on in the house. Here's how to watch Shining Vale season 2 online from anywhere now.

S2E1 – Chapter Nine - Homecoming, Fri Oct 13, 2023

– Chapter Nine - Homecoming, Fri Oct 13, 2023 S2E2 – Chapter Ten - She's Real, Fri Oct 20, 2023

– Chapter Ten - She's Real, Fri Oct 20, 2023 S2E3 – Chapter Eleven - The Goat, Fri Oct 27, 2023

– Chapter Eleven - The Goat, Fri Oct 27, 2023 S2E4 – Chapter Twelve - Smile, Fri Nov 03, 2023

– Chapter Twelve - Smile, Fri Nov 03, 2023 S2E5 – Chapter Thirteen - The Miracle, Fri Nov 10, 2023

– Chapter Thirteen - The Miracle, Fri Nov 10, 2023 S2E6 – Chapter Fourteen - What's the Matter with Sandy?, Fri Nov 17, 2023

– Chapter Fourteen - What's the Matter with Sandy?, Fri Nov 17, 2023 S2E7 – Chapter Fifteen - Covens, Fri Nov 24, 2023

– Chapter Fifteen - Covens, Fri Nov 24, 2023 S2E8 – Chapter Sixteen - Redemption, Fri Dec 01, 2023

How to watch Shining Vale season 2 for FREE in the US with or without cable

Shining Vale season 2 premiered on the linear Starz channel on Friday, October 13, with episodes airing at 9pm ET/PT each week. There are also a number of OTT options for cord-cutters. Watch Shining Vale season 2 without cable For example, you can stream the show with the Starz app on mobile devices. A subscription is currently available for $5 a month for your first month. After that, you’ll be paying the full rate of $8.99 a month. You can also get Starz through Amazon Prime Video, which is well worth considering as new subscribers can take advantage of the FREE 30-day Prime trial and a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $14.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. Another option is Sling, which offers Starz as a $9 per month add-on to one of its base packages, though you'll pay $5 for your first month. Remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Shining Vale season 2 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Shining Vale season 2 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Shining Vale online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Shining Vale season 2 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Shining Vale season 2 in Canada

You can watch Shining Vale season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada from Friday, October 13, with new episodes arriving weekly. There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as Winning Time, House of the Dragon, and And Just Like That. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Shining Vale season 2 for FREE in the UK

Shining Vale season 2 is available to watch on Lionsgate Plus in the UK, with episodes landing every Friday from October 13. Lionsgate Plus is available as an add-on to a Prime Video subscription. Both offer free trials, meaning you can sign up to Amazon Prime and pay nothing for a month with its 30-day free trial (£8.99 thereafter), while also enjoying a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus. A subscription costs £5.99 per month thereafter. Alternatively, cut out the middleman and purchase Lionsgate Plus for the same price directly through its own website.

How to watch Shining Vale season 2 in Australia