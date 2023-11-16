Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream: watch online from anywhere

Watch a Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream

Boxing fans in Canada can watch a Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream on TSN Plus (from $8), one of the cheapest ways to see the WBC lightweight title fight around the world. TSN Plus subscribers can use a VPN to unblock the stream if you're currently outside of Canada.

You can watch Stevenson vs De los Santos in the US through ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service ($10.99). In the UK the fight is on Sky Sports, while Stevenson vs De los Santos is a PPV in Australia, costing AU$29.95 via Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports. Full details on how to watch Stevenson vs De los Santos just below as well as the full fight card.

Stevenson vs De los Santos: preview

Shakur Stevenson's attempt to become a three-weight world champion dominates the buildup to the WBC lightweight title fight on Thursday night, but Sugar's opponent, Edwin de los Santos, arrives in Las Vegas with more than a puncher's chance of causing a stunning upset. Even on a school night, it's one not to be missed.

The unbeaten Stevenson, an Olympic silver medallist in 2016, has had one previous fight at 135lbs in which he stopped Shuichiro Yoshino in April. The 26-year-old was a unified champion at super featherweight before failing to make weight in beating Robson Conceicao – who fights Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO strap at 130lbs in Vegas on a stacked undercard – last September and moving up the divisions was always on the cards for someone with such natural talent. Stevenson may not be the biggest puncher in the world, but the Newark native has frightening hand speed and head movement making him hard hit even with a handful of rice.

De los Santos should earn credit for taking the fight on. Ranked No.6 by the WBC, the Dominican is on a three-fight winning streak since suffering his sole professional defeat to William Foster III in 2022 and is a late replacement for No.2 on the list, Frank Martin. The 24-year-old is a solid southpaw with a good lead left hand but has been knocked down in the past by much more limited fighters than Stevenson and has some defensive weaknesses to be exploited.

Stevenson is a big favorite as he looks to set up a mega-fight with Devin Haney or Gervonta Davis down the line, but if De los Santos can use his aggression to get on the front foot then he could cause the upset. Here's how to watch a Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream Stevenson vs De los Santos from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Stevenson vs De los Santos from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for TSN Plus or 'USA' for ESPN Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – TSN Plus for Canadian citizens abroad or ESPN Plus for US-based ones.

Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

The good news for boxing fans in the US is that Stevenson vs De los Santos is not a pay-per-view event. Instead, the fight is being shown on both ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN Plus' live coverage begins at 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT on Thursday, while ESPN joins the action from 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT for the co-feature main event between Emmanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao. Stevenson vs De los Santos ring walks will follow that, expected at from 11pm ET / 8pm PT. How to watch Stevenson vs De los Santos without cable ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes the ESPN suite of channels as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month. FuboTV is an even more comprehensive cable replacement, that also includes ESPN, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Traveling outside the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

How to watch Stevenson vs De los Santos: live stream in the UK

Stevenson vs De los Santos isn't a PPV in the UK either, with the fight being shown on Sky Sports, though you'll have to stay up extremely late to tune in. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena at 1.30am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning, with Stevenson vs De los Santos expected to make their ring walks at around 4am. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream Stevenson vs De los Santos using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream in Canada

Stevenson vs De los Santos is being shown on TSN2 in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Thursday night. The ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream. If you don't have cable, you can watch Stevenson vs De los Santos on the TSN Plus streaming service, which has price plans starting at $8 a month. TSN Plus is a Canada-only service so you'll find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Canadians away from home can use a VPN to watch Stevenson vs De los Santos free on TSN Plus from abroad.

How to watch a Stevenson vs De los Santos live stream in Australia

Australian boxing fans have been saddled with a pay-per-view, and Stevenson vs De los Santos is priced at AU$29.95. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3pm AEDT on Friday, with coverage beginning at 12pm. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event.

Stevenson vs De los Santos tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Shakur Stevenson Edwin de los Santos Nationality American Dominican Date of birth June 28, 1997 October 7, 1999 Height 5 8" 5' 8" Reach 68" 70" Total fights 20 17 Record 20-0 (10 KOs) 16-1 (14 KOs)

Stevenson vs De los Santos full card