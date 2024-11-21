I don't watch a lot of anime, but even I’m shocked that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been canceled by Netflix

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been canceled by Netflix after one season.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been canceled after one season

Series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley confirmed the news on social media

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was only meant for one season, so the non-renewal isn't surprising

Although I'm not an avid anime watcher, I'm surprised to hear the news that Netflix has canceled the hit animated adaptation Scott Pilgrim Takes Off after one season.

Back in 2022, Netflix announced plans to turn Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novels into an anime series and was reuniting the live-action movie's cast for the animated spin-off. The news was met with mixed responses from Scott Pilgrim fans, particularly TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter Tom Power who was initially in two minds about the show.

However, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was met with critical acclaim when it was released on the best streaming service and earned a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. Despite this, Netflix has officially canceled one of the best anime shows, with series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley confirming the news on social media.

In a post on O'Malley's X account (see below), the renowned comic book connoisseur thanked the cast and crew for their work on the series and added that the Scott Pilgrim anime was only intended for one season, so the non-renewal isn't a surprise.

Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼November 20, 2024

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off lands in Netflix's cancelation pile

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which sees Scott Pilgrim's (Michael Cera) love interest Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) investigate his mysterious disappearance, isn't the only animation to be canceled this month after fans were heartbroken to hear that Scavengers Reign had reportedly been axed by Netflix.

Netflix's cancelation haul is sadly getting bigger every month, with the workplace comedy Unstable, sitcom That '90s Show and dark comedy Greek mythology-inspired series Kaos all being scrapped in October alone. I've actually lost track on how many shows Netflix has canceled this year, but I was particularly disappointed when I found out that it had quietly canceled the most realistic zombie show I’ve ever seen Black Summer.

Although subscribers will understandably be bummed that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't coming back for a second season, Netflix is still home to an impressive array of animated shows like the wildly popular Arcane and Nickelodeon classic tale Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is one of the seven shows canceled by Netflix in 2024 so far that you should still watch, so don't let this cancelation stop you from watching this best Netflix show.