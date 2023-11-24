I've been covering this year's Black Friday streaming deals and I nearly missed this secret Peacock offer

I personally think some of the best offers to come out of Black Friday are on the various streaming deals – and not just because I'm the one reporting on them. For one thing, it's often the gift that keeps on giving with providers allowing you to benefit from the discount for months to come. Another thing is unveiling a secret Black Friday streaming deals you might of otherwise missed.

I use the word 'secret' loosely. Is it a secret? Or did I just completely miss it in the haze of Black Friday reporting? Either way, NBC's re-run of its price slash on its monthly plan may have very well overshadowed an actually way better deal. In this instance, that's a huge Black Friday Peacock deal on its annual plan.

Just $1 dearer than its $0.99 rate over last year's Black Friday, right now new and returning customers can subscribe to Peacock and pay just $1.99 a month for their first 12 months. You just need to quote BIGDEAL at the checkout and make sure you subscribe before it ends on November 28.

But...what's the actual big deal? While the monthly plan Peacock Black Friday deal offers a great discount on the usual $5.99 price and gives you the flexibility of cancelling before the 12 month mark if you so pease, it's not actually the cheapest possible way to get a Peacock subscription.

Use the code YEARLONG and you can pay $19.99 upfront for a whole year of Peacock. Usually costing $59.99 for its annual plan, the Black Friday rate works out at $1.66 a month. $1.99, who!?

They're both great deals and, admittedly, there's a measly 33 cents in it. But if want to binge a whole bunch of NBC goodies, along with upcoming Peacock Originals and the latest theatrical releases, paying $20 for an annual plan upfront makes the most sense.

