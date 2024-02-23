Wigan vs Penrith live stream: How to watch World Club Challenge 2024 online from anywhere

Super League champions Wigan host back-to-back NRL holders Penrith at DW Stadium on Saturday, in the 2024 World Club Challenge. You can watch Wigan vs Penrith for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK and 9Now in Australia.

With the NRL and Super League tied on 14 WCC wins apiece, national interest beyond those of a Warriors or Panthers persuasion is off the scale. This is also the first time this fixture has been held in England since 2019, and the respective teams' contrasting World Club Challenge fortunes adds a further layer of intrigue.

While four-time WCC champions Wigan have a chance to become the joint-most successful team in this fixture's history, Penrith are out to capture the trophy for the first time ever. They've been runners-up three times, which makes them the owners of the WCC's worst record, and last year they became the first NRL champions in 29 years to lose the game on home soil.

In this guide, we explain how to get a Wigan vs Penrith live stream and watch World Club Challenge 2024 with the help of a VPN if you're away travelling at the moment.

How to live stream Wigan vs Penrith for FREE in the UK

How to watch Wigan vs Penrith from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Wigan vs Penrith is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's UK server to watch Wigan vs Penrith on BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Wigan vs Penrith for FREE in Australia

Wigan vs Penrith is being shown on free-to-air 9Gem in Australia, which means viewers can also fire up a FREE World Club Challenge live stream on the 9Now streaming service. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wigan vs Penrith on 9Now from abroad. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Saturday morning. The game is also being shown on ESPN via via Foxtel Now, and the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. But why subscribe if you can tune in for free? Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NRL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

How to watch Wigan vs Penrith in New Zealand

Live World Club Challenge coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Kick-off is set for 9am NZDT bright and early on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch Wigan vs Penrith online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Can you watch Wigan vs Penrith in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look as if the 2024 World Club Challenge will be shown by any broadcasters in the US.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Wigan vs Penrith on BBC iPlayer from abroad. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Can you watch Wigan vs Penrith in Canada?

Rugby league fans in Canada are similarly stuck, as no broadcasters have picked up the rights to the Wigan vs Penrith game. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch World Club Challenge on BBC iPlayer.