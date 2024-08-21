How to watch US Open 2024: free tennis live streams and schedule
Defending champions Djokovic and Gauff yet to win a Slam this year
Watch the 2024 US Open as the world’s best players descend on Flushing Meadows in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch US Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
One year ago Novak Djokovic capped off a remarkable season with victory at the US Open. This time around the Serbian arrives in New York having failed to add to his haul of slams but with an Olympic gold medal added to his collection. Having triumphed at the Paris Olympics, he will now hope to win a 25th Grand Slam title but will face huge competition from world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will also provide a threat.
On the women’s side of the draw, home favorite Coco Gauff is the defending champion but she has also failed to win a slam this year. Her major challengers will be French Open champion Iga Świątek and recent Cincinnati Open winner Aryna Sabalenka. Others to keep an eye out for include Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini, runner-up at Wimbledon and the French Open. American Danielle Collins is another to watch out for as she plays in her final major before returning at the end of the season.
Here's where to watch 2024 US Open live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Watch US Open 2024 tennis Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event dates: Aug 26 – Sept 8
- Daily start: 11am ET / 4pm BST
- Finals dates: September 7 and 8
Best free streams
- 9Now (Australia)
- TVNZ (New Zealand)
FREE US Open 2024 tennis live stream broadcasters
You can watch the US Open 2024 for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now's exact coverage has yet to be confirmed but for Aussies who don't want to pay to watch the tennis, it's a great option.
Use a VPN to watch any US Open 2024 stream
How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the US
The US Open live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States.
ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.
ESPN Plus currently costs $10.99 per month (soon to increase in October), though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.
If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the US Open, then there are two cable channels that will show coverage from the event: ESPN2 and ESPNEWS will provide "daily live TV coverage" according to the US Open website.
If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNNEWs.
How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe
While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the US Open 2024 in Europe, in the UK it is Sky Sports which holds the broadcasting rights to the tennis event.
You'll be able to watch coverage via its online platform or its premium live TV channels. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.
Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
You can find a list of other public broadcasters with US Open 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.
Official US Open broadcasters by region
Africa
The US Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports.
Residents of the following African countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Olympics 2024 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (incl. Somaliland), South Sudan, Sudan.
Americas
- Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast the US Open 2024. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
The US Open broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International.
Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a ESPN subscription.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos
Europe
The US Open broadcast rights for Europe come courtesy of Eurosport. Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams via Eurosport.
Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Tyroll, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
- Austria
JOYN in Austria will stream coverage of the 2024 US Open.
- Germany
Sky Sport in Germany will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open.
- Italy, San Marino and Vatican City
Viewers in Italy can watch the 2024 US Open on Super Tennis.
- Spain
Movistar Plus in Spain will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open.
Asia
- China
State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2024 US Open.
- Hong Kong
Public broadcaster PCCW will show coverage of the 2024 US Open.
- India
The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
- Japan
WOWOW has the rights to show US Open live streams in Japan.
- Pakistan
The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
- Mongolia, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau
SPOTV has the broadcast rights for the 2024 US Open.
- South Korea
You can also watch the 2024 US Open on CJ ENM in South Korea.
Oceania
- Australia
Nine Network will have some coverage of the US Open. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 9Now.
Paid subscription service, Stan will provide more comprehensive coverage of the 2024 US Open.
- New Zealand
TVNZ will provide FREE coverage of the 2024 US Open.
Middle East
BeIN Sports MENA is the primary US Open broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the 2024 US Open live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
What is the US Open schedule of play?
- Monday, August 26: Men’s and women’s singles first round
- Tuesday, August 27: Men’s and women’s singles first round
- Wednesday, August 28: Men’s and women’s singles second round
- Thursday, August 29: Men’s and women’s singles second round
- Friday, August 30: Men’s and women’s singles third round
- Saturday, August 31: Men’s and women’s singles third round
- Sunday, September 1: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- Monday, September 2: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- Tuesday, September 3: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- Wednesday, September 4: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- Thursday, September 5: Women’s singles semi-finals women’s doubles final or mixed doubles final
- Friday, September 6: Men’s singles semi-finals, women’s doubles final or mixed doubles final
- Saturday, September 7: Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final
- Sunday, September 8: Men’s singles final
