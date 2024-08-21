How to watch US Open 2024: free tennis live streams and schedule

How-to
By
published

Defending champions Djokovic and Gauff yet to win a Slam this year

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their Women&#039;s Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 US Open ahead of the 2024 edition of the event
(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch the 2024 US Open as the world’s best players descend on Flushing Meadows in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch US Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

One year ago Novak Djokovic capped off a remarkable season with victory at the US Open. This time around the Serbian arrives in New York having failed to add to his haul of slams but with an Olympic gold medal added to his collection. Having triumphed at the Paris Olympics, he will now hope to win a 25th Grand Slam title but will face huge competition from world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will also provide a threat. 

On the women’s side of the draw, home favorite Coco Gauff is the defending champion but she has also failed to win a slam this year. Her major challengers will be French Open champion Iga Świątek and recent Cincinnati Open winner Aryna Sabalenka. Others to keep an eye out for include Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini, runner-up at Wimbledon and the French Open. American Danielle Collins is another to watch out for as she plays in her final major before returning at the end of the season. 

Here's where to watch 2024 US Open live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch US Open 2024 tennis Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: Aug 26 – Sept 8
  • Daily start: 11am ET / 4pm BST
  • Finals dates: September 7 and 8

Best free streams

FREE US Open 2024 tennis live stream broadcasters

You can watch the US Open 2024 for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now's exact coverage has yet to be confirmed but for Aussies who don't want to pay to watch the tennis, it's a great option.

Use a VPN to watch any US Open 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual US Open 2024 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the US

The US Open live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States. 

ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.

ESPN Plus currently costs $10.99 per month (soon to increase in October), though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the US Open, then there are two cable channels that will show coverage from the event: ESPN2 and ESPNEWS will provide "daily live TV coverage" according to the US Open website.

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV StreamSling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNNEWs.

How to watch US Open 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the US Open 2024 in Europe, in the UK it is Sky Sports which holds the broadcasting rights to the tennis event. 

You'll be able to watch coverage via its online platform or its premium live TV channels. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. 

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99. 

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with US Open 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official US Open broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What is the US Open schedule of play?

  • Monday, August 26: Men’s and women’s singles first round
  • Tuesday, August 27: Men’s and women’s singles first round
  • Wednesday, August 28: Men’s and women’s singles second round
  • Thursday, August 29: Men’s and women’s singles second round
  • Friday, August 30: Men’s and women’s singles third round
  • Saturday, August 31: Men’s and women’s singles third round
  • Sunday, September 1: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
  • Monday, September 2: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
  • Tuesday, September 3: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals 
  • Wednesday, September 4: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
  • Thursday, September 5: Women’s singles semi-finals women’s doubles final or mixed doubles final 
  • Friday, September 6: Men’s singles semi-finals, women’s doubles final or mixed doubles final 
  • Saturday, September 7: Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final
  • Sunday, September 8: Men’s singles final 
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.