Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships 2024: how to watch online, schedule, full guide

Set to music and incorporating props like ribbons, clubs, ropes, hoops, and even balls, Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships fuses mind-boggling feats of contortion with elements of dance, creating a magical sporting spectacle. Here's where to watch 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships live streams online for free – from anywhere.

The 2024 event at the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, is unusual in that it also doubles as the Oceania Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. That means there are Paris 2024 Olympics slots available for two continents' worth of hopefuls.

Individuals looking to secure qualification must tackle the hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon on Thursday and Friday, while the group competition sees groups of five perform two routines, complete with apparatus, while striving not to descend into chaos.

Boryana Kaleyn is the reigning European all-around champion, and she faces a serious run for her money on at least two fronts, with world all-around supremo Darja Varfolomeev and the woman she dethroned, Sofia Raffaeli, both competing.

Follow our guide to watch a Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships live stream from all over the world – including free options. We’ve also listed the event schedule further down the page.

How to watch Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships for FREE

RTVE in Spain is showing the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships for free. The event is available to watch on TV and on the RTVE Play steaming service. If you're from Spain but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from Spain, just head to RTVE Play and watch the gymnastics as if you were back at home!

No broadcasters have picked up the rights to the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Australia, so fans will need GymTV in order to tune in. The good news is that there's a 14-day subscription available for €3 (~AU£4.90). If you're a Spaniard away from home, use a VPN to watch Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships 2024 free on RTVE from abroad.

2024 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships schedule

(All times BST)

Wednesday, May 22

8am: Junior Set A

10.15am: Junior Set B

1:15pm: Junior Set C

3.30pm: Junior Set D

Thursday, May 23

8am: Senior Set A Hoop & Ball

10.15am: Senior Set B Hoop & Ball

1.15pm: Senior Set C Hoop & Ball

3.30pm: Senior Set D Hoop & Ball

6.45pm: Junior Apparatus Finals Hoop & Ball

7.55pm: Junior Apparatus Finals Clubs & Ribbon

Friday, May 24

8am: Senior Set C Clubs & Ribbon

10.15am: Senior Set D Clubs & Ribbon

1.15pm: Senior Set A Clubs & Ribbon

3.15pm: Opening ceremony

4pm: Senior Set B Clubs & Ribbon

Saturday, May 25

9am: Senior Individual All-Around Final – Set B

1.10pm: Senior Individual All-Around Final – Set A

4.45pm: Senior Group All-Around Final – Set A

7pm: Senior Group All-Around Final – Set B

Sunday, May 26