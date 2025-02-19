How to watch Reacher season 3 online from anywhere – stream Lee Child adaptation

Watch Reacher season 3 online

Jack's back! Reacher season 3 sees Lee Child's man mountain of a creation return for eight new episodes, and fans can stream them globally on Amazon Prime Video. Read on for how to watch Reacher season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.

The third run of Prime Video's hit show sees the platform take on the seventh book in Child's series, Persuader. Alan Ritchson returns in the titular role, as our hero gets involved with the usual array of sketchy antagonists, with the trailer (see below) teasing plenty of gunfire, explosions and typical Reacher quips.

"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out," according to the streamer's synopsis of Reacher season 3. "There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

With season 4 already confirmed, we’ve got all the information on where to watch Reacher season 3 online and stream new episodes from anywhere.

Can I watch Reacher season 3 for free? Reacher is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video around the world, which means that new users (and those returning after 12 months) can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

How to watch Reacher season 3 online around the world

How to watch Reacher season 3 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch Reacher season 3 but Amazon Prime Video isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Reacher season 3 from anywhere.

Reacher season 3 cast

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Olivier Richters as Paulie

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot

Reacher season 3 episode guide

As per the first two seasons, there will be eight episodes of Reacher season 3.

Episode 1 – Persuader: Thursday, February 20

– Persuader: Thursday, February 20 Episode 2 – Truckin: Thursday, February 20

– Truckin: Thursday, February 20 Episode 3 – Number 2 with a Bullet: Thursday, February 20

– Number 2 with a Bullet: Thursday, February 20 Episode 4 – Dominique: Thursday, February 27

– Dominique: Thursday, February 27 Episode 5 – Smackdown: Thursday, March 6

– Smackdown: Thursday, March 6 Episode 6 – Smoke on the Water: Thursday, March 13

– Smoke on the Water: Thursday, March 13 Episode 7 – L.A. Story: Thursday, March 20

– L.A. Story: Thursday, March 20 Episode 8 – Unfinished Business: Thursday, March 27

Reacher season 3 trailer

Prime Video dropped the official Reacher season 3 trailer on January 8:

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On