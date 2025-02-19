How to watch Reacher season 3 online from anywhere – stream Lee Child adaptation
It's time to reach for the remote as Jack returns for his third outing
Watch Reacher season 3 online
Jack's back! Reacher season 3 sees Lee Child's man mountain of a creation return for eight new episodes, and fans can stream them globally on Amazon Prime Video. Read on for how to watch Reacher season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Release date: Thursday, February 20
Stream: Amazon Prime Video
The third run of Prime Video's hit show sees the platform take on the seventh book in Child's series, Persuader. Alan Ritchson returns in the titular role, as our hero gets involved with the usual array of sketchy antagonists, with the trailer (see below) teasing plenty of gunfire, explosions and typical Reacher quips.
"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out," according to the streamer's synopsis of Reacher season 3. "There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."
With season 4 already confirmed, we’ve got all the information on where to watch Reacher season 3 online and stream new episodes from anywhere.
Can I watch Reacher season 3 for free?
Reacher is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video around the world, which means that new users (and those returning after 12 months) can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
How to watch Reacher season 3 online around the world
Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days
Streaming giant Amazon has the rights to broadcast Reacher around the world on its Prime Video platform. The first three episodes go out on Thursday, February 20 (the drop at 12am PT/3am ET/8am GMT) with following instalments landing weekly on the same day.
Not a subscriber? Amazon Prime costs:
US: $14.99 a month or $139 a year
UK: £8.99 a month or £95 a year
Can: $9.99 a month or $99 a year
Aus: $9.99 a month or $79 a year
As well as Reacher – you get access to Prime Video's full streaming library of TV shows and films, and express delivery on Amazon purchases. Plus, new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.
You can stream the show on the Amazon Prime Video website and its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs.
If you find yourself abroad somewhere where Prime Video isn't available, don't worry, you can use a VPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere. More details below...
How to watch Reacher season 3 online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch Reacher season 3 but Amazon Prime Video isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Reacher season 3 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Reacher season 3 cast
- Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
- Maria Sten as Frances Neagley
- Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn
- Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck
- Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy
- Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck
- Olivier Richters as Paulie
- Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva
- Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot
Reacher season 3 episode guide
As per the first two seasons, there will be eight episodes of Reacher season 3.
- Episode 1 – Persuader: Thursday, February 20
- Episode 2 – Truckin: Thursday, February 20
- Episode 3 – Number 2 with a Bullet: Thursday, February 20
- Episode 4 – Dominique: Thursday, February 27
- Episode 5 – Smackdown: Thursday, March 6
- Episode 6 – Smoke on the Water: Thursday, March 13
- Episode 7 – L.A. Story: Thursday, March 20
- Episode 8 – Unfinished Business: Thursday, March 27
Reacher season 3 trailer
Prime Video dropped the official Reacher season 3 trailer on January 8:
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Prince fans will finally get to hear Purple Rain in Dolby Atmos, as the classic movie comes to Dolby Cinemas for a one-night-only screening
F1 75 Live: How to watch, TV channel, 2025 Formula 1 season launch