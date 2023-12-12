PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game free online

Watch PSV vs Arsenal live streams

Every UEFA Champions League 2023/24 game is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US (7-day free trial), DAZN in Canada, Sony LIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia, and beIN Sport in New Zealand. Full information on how to watch Champions League live streams, wherever you are, just below.

PSV vs Arsenal preview

PSV take on Arsenal in the early kick-off in this final round of Champions League group matches. The north Londoners are comfortably through to the knockout stages and will be joined by the Dutch side, whose place in the last 16 was guaranteed by a dramatic win against Sevilla.

That win was not just one standout performance. PSV Eindhoven are generally in great form. They have not lost a competitive match since the reverse of this fixture back in September, which the Gunners won 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. No surprise, then, that they are comfortably top of the Eredivisie. Their main attacking threat comes from Luuk de Jong, who has already netted 10 times in the league and twice in the Champions League.

Expect midweek rotation from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as the busy Christmas period in the Premier League gets into full swing. He will though want to avoid back-to-back defeats after losing to Aston Villa at the weekend, even if they are guaranteed to win Group B. Winger Gabriel Martinelli is set to miss out due to illness. Emile Smith Rowe may though be able to make his return from injury.

The Gunners should be able to overpower the Red and Whites, but expect the home side to put in a strong performance in front of their own fans. After that, both teams can look forward to more Champions League football in the new year. Read on as we explain how you can get a PSV vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are, potentially for free, and watch the Champions League online.

We've set out how you can live stream PSV vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including PSV vs Arsenal on December 12. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a PSV vs Arsenal live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including PSV vs Arsenal. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Champions League football in New Zealand, including PSV vs Arsenal. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

