Paris Masters live stream 2024: how to watch tennis online free from anywhere, start time

The Paris Masters live stream will see a new champion in 2024, with defending title holder Novak Djokovic pulling out ahead of the start of this year's event.

That leaves the two most dominant players on the men's tour as clear favorites to add yet another gong to their cabinet. Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz shared this season's Grand Slams two apiece and would dearly love to walk away from the the Accor Arena with the tree-like trophy and best part of €1 million.

Former winners Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune are back in the draw this year, alongside the likes of Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, last year's losing finalist Grigor Dimitrov and American contingent Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

Read on to find out where to watch Paris Masters streams online from wherever you are.

Watch Paris Masters 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Oct 28 to Nov 3

Daily start times: 6am ET / 3am PT / 10am BST / 9pm AEDT Best free stream France.TV

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Can I watch Paris Masters 2024 for free? Host country France has free live coverage of the Paris Masters on France.TV. Commentary will of course be in French, and you need to register for a free account in order to stream – that requires your name, email address and French postcode (e.g. 78000). Australians can potentially watch the whole week of action with a beIN Sports free trial. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Use a VPN to watch any Paris Masters 2024 stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 live streams in the US

The aptly named Tennis Channel is where to watch Paris Masters 2024 coverage in the US. Many cable providers carry the Tennis Channel. Not got cable? There are plenty of other ways to stream Paris Masters 2024 tennis. For starters, there's Tennis Channel Plus, where the only current subscription option is the $109.99 per year annual plan. If you prefer a TV package that offers more than just tennis, Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services available. For $11 a month, you can add the Tennis Channel to a standard Sling TV plan (prices from $40 per month) thanks to its Sports Extra add-on. Fubo is another great option, though you need its $99.99 Elite with Sports Plus plan to get the Tennis Channel included alongside 300+ others. New customers can give Fubo a try with its FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is showing the Paris Masters this year, across the provider's Tennis, Main Event and Sky Sports+ channels. Packages start from £22 per month. Subscriber's can use Sky Go to watch on a laptop or mobile device. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option – Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch Paris Masters 2024 on beIN Sports, with play starting at 9pm AEDT each day. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its free one-week trial.

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2024 Paris Masters on TSN. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. The service carries all TSN live sports on the likes of web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

How to watch Paris Masters live streams in Rest of World

France

The Rolex Paris Masters will be shown on free-to-air France.TV in its home country of France. You can also watch on Eurosport.

Hungary

Hungarian tennis fans can watch the Paris Masters on Network4 sports channels (ARENA4, MATCH4) and the NET4+ streaming service

Latin America

This event is set to show on Disney+ and ESPN in Latin America.

Spain

Movistar+ has the broadcasting rights for this event in Spain.

When is the 2024 Paris Masters? The 2024 Paris Masters starts on Monday, October 28 and runs until the final on Sunday, November 3.

Can I watch Paris Masters 2024 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the tournament's official social media channels: @rolexparismasters on Instagram, @RolexPMasters on X, and the Rolex Paris Masters Facebook page.