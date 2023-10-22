Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream

Looking for a free Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream? This match is being shown for FREE on PTV Sports in Pakistan and the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in Pakistan or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in other parts of the world, keep reading.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: preview

Three defeats may already be one too many for any team hoping to make the Cricket World Cup knockouts, but what's for certain is that Afghanistan cannot afford another. Their clash against Pakistan at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday is therefore a must-win, but as they demonstrated last week, on their day they're a match for anyone.

Afghanistan's 69-run beatdown of reigning champions England remains the highlight of this tournament. If only they could hit those heights on a consistent basis, or at least cut out the schoolboy errors.

Pakistan know a thing or two about inconsistency, and after a bright start they've faded badly, and have slipped out of the top four and into the vast, shark-infested expanse of water that separates the title favourites from the also-rans.

There have, of course, been numerous mitigating factors, not least the outbreak of a virus and the virtual ban on Pakistan supporters that's currently in place across India. But at their best, Babar Azam's team is arguably the most entertaining unit at the tournament, which would benefit from a strong Pakistan campaign.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get a Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

FREE Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streams

Where to find FREE Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan from anywhere:

Global Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streams

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. Pakistan vs Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Monday afternoon. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games, including Pakistan vs Afghanistan, are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news because PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 1.30pm PKT on Monday. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Pakistan vs Afghanistan is scheduled to begin at 9.30am BST on Monday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights later, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 7pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Australia

You'll need access to Fox Cricket 501 to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Australia, with play set to get underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday evening. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now, but a cost-efficient alternative is the excellent sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Unfortunately, Kayo has recently ended its free trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. It's also worth noting that select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus online and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. Just be warned that Pakistan vs Afghanistan is set to begin at 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT in the early hours of Monday morning. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics watching online, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan: live stream in New Zealand