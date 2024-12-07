Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere – start time, full undercard, free options

WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete puts his title on the line against his fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez on Saturday. Here's our guide to how to watch the live stream of Navarrete vs Valdez from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and ringwalks.

Ever since Navarrete secured a unanimous decision against Valdez 16 months ago, fans have been waiting patiently for the rematch. Now the two Mexican warriors will again meet in the ring in what promises to be another entertaining bout.

You won’t want to miss this one so read on for our guide of how to watch Navarrete vs Valdez boxing live streams online from anywhere – including for FREE in some countries.

Click to read more about the Navarrete vs Valdez live stream match-up▼ While Navarrete will enter as the champion, he’s struggled in his last two bouts. His contest against Robson Conceicao ended in a draw before he failed in his bid to become a four-weight world champion, losing to Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight strap. Since suffering the second defeat of his pro career, Valdez has fought just once, securing a seventh-round TKO victory over Liam Wilson to earn the interim WBO junior lightweight title. Now the aggressive, power puncher has revenge on his mind as he looks to win back the title he lost in 2022 to Shakur Stevenson.

Watch Navarrete vs Valdez 2 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, December 7

Start time: 8.30pm ET / 1.30am GMT (Sun)

Main event: 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Sun) (approx.) Best free stream FREE: TV Azteca (Mex)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez for free? Navarrete vs Valdez is being streamed for FREE on TV Azteca in Mexico. No sign up required. It's also free-to-air on Mexico's Box Azteca TV channel. So if you're a Mexican resident who would normally have access to that stream but are out of the country this weekend, you'll soon discover that your boxing stream is geo-blocked. You'll need to use a VPN to access it...

Use a VPN to watch Navarrete vs Valdez from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Navarrete vs Valdez in the US

Boxing fans in the US have a range of options when it comes to watching a Navarrete vs Valdez live stream as it will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish language) and ESPN Plus.

The current ESPN Plus cost is only $11.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $119.99 for 12 months.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue. The cost is reasonable, too – for all that content, you only pay from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (or more if you want to ditch the ads).

You can also watch Navarrete vs Valdez live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Orange plan, which costs from $40 a month.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is showing the Navarrete vs Valdez live stream and undercard matches on its Main Event and Sky Sports+ channels from midnight. Packages start from £22 per month and subscribers can use Sky Go to watch on a laptop or mobile device. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option – Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Other)

Right now we can't see that any broadcaster or streaming service is showing a Navarrete vs Valdez live stream.

However, if you are travelling in Oz from the US or the UK, then you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Can I watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

Right now, it seems as though no broadcasters or streaming services will be showing a Navarrete vs Valdez live stream in Canada.

However, if you are travelling in Canada from the US or the UK, then you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Navarrete vs Valdez tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Emanuel Navarrete Oscar Valdez Nationality Mexican Mexican Age 29 33 Height 5' 7" 5' 5.5" Reach 72" 66" Fights 41 34 Record 38-2-1 (31 KOs) 32-2 (24 KOs)

When does Navarrete vs Valdez start? The card begins at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Saturday, December 7. That's 1.30am GMT on Sunday. The Navarrete vs Valdez ringwalks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night (so 4am GMT on Sunday)

What is the full card for the Navarrete vs Valdez live stream? Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez: For Navarrete's WBO super featherweight title Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez: For Espinoza's WBO featherweight title Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jackson Marinez: Super lightweight Giovani Santillan vs. Fredrick Lawson: Welterweight Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez: Heavyweight Albert Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez: Super featherweight Art Barrera Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina: Welterweight Steven Navarro vs. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz: Super flyweight Demler Zamora vs. Roman Ruben Reynoso: Super featherweight Cesar Morales vs. Miguel Gonzales: Lightweight