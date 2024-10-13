Nakatani vs Salapat live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – start time, full card

The Nakatani vs Salapat live stream, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, features the former making his second defense of the WBC bantamweight title as the southpaw seeks an all-Japanese pound-for-pound showdown. Here's where to watch Junto Nakatani vs Tasana Salapat live streams online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Monday, October 14 Start time (main card): 4am ET / 1am PT / 9pm BST / 7pm AEDT Nakatani vs Salapat ring walks: 7am ET / 4am PT / 12pm BST / 10pm AEDT Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) | Sky Sports (UK) Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Nakatani must avoid any slip-ups in his third WBC bantamweight title fight. The 26-year-old with a perfect record has fought twice this year already, stopping Alexandro Santiago in the sixth round in February before obliterating Vincent Astrolabio in a first-round knockout. He wants an all-Japanese unification bout with Takuma Inoue next.

First, he takes on Tasana Salapat. Also known as Petch CP Freshmart, and Petch Sor Chitpattana, the 30-year-old will appear in his 73rd fight on Monday and, though almost all of those bouts have come in his native Thailand, Salapat has good skills and punch power. Expect fireworks.

Here's where to watch and stream Nakatani vs Salapat live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nakatani vs Salapat live streams in the US

Boxing fans in the US can watch a Nakatani vs Salapat live stream on ESPN Plus, with main event ringwalks set for 7am ET / 4am PT in the early hours of Monday morning. The current ESPN Plus cost is only $10.99 per month (rising to $11.99 from October 17). But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle from $14.99 a month, which includes ESPN+ and the Disney Plus catalogue. If you find yourself abroad, consider using a VPN – we rate NordVPN as the best.

Nakatani vs Salapat live streams worldwide

How to watch Nakatani vs Salapat live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for a Nakatani vs Salapat live stream. It will be shown on Sky Sports+, with ringwalks at 12pm BST. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

Can you watch Nakatani vs Salapat live stream in Australia?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster has yet been announced for the Nakatani vs Salapat fight Down Under.

Should that change, we'll update this article closer to the event.

Where to watch Nakatani vs Salapat online in Japan

Fans in Japan can watch Nakatani vs Salapat live streams as part of their Amazon Prime subscription. New users get a 30-day free trial.

Nakatani vs Salapat tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Junto Nakatani Tasana Salapat Nationality Japanese Thai Date of birth January 2, 1998 November 20, 1993 Height 5' 8" 5' 6" Reach 68.5" 69" Total fights 28 73 Record 28-0 (21 KOs) 72-1 (51 KOs)

Junto Nakatani vs Tasana Salapat full card