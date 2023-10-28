Fury vs Ngannou live stream: how to watch Battle of the Baddest online without a PPV – start time, odds

Fury vs Ngannou is set to be the most hotly anticipated evening of cartoon heavyweight world championship boxing since Sylvester Stallone spent a couple of minutes in the ring with Hulk Hogan in Rocky III.

The Saudi crossover clash is a PPV in the US and UK, but not in Canada where subscribers of TSN+ can watch the big fight for just $8 plus tax. Overseas? Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, as if you were back in Canada.

Tyson Fury is almost certainly the leading heavyweight boxer in the world (although it would be nice if somebody could actually challenge him before he retires again – what shape is 74 year old George Foreman in right now?) and Francis Ngannou did actually train as a boxer at one point. Fourteen years ago.

Fury vs Ngannou live stream 2023 Date: Saturday, October 28

Main card: 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 4am AEDT (Oct 29)

Ring walks (approx): 10.40pm BST / 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT / 8.40am AEDT (Oct 29)

CA: TSN Plus ($8)

US: ESPN Plus PPV ($80)

UK: TNT Sports PPV (£22)

AUS: DAZN

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

That he has appeared in more films than professional boxing contests (two, as opposed to none) and has been described by his opponent as "a big fat sausage" and "like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final" matters not so much as the fact that he is prepared to be paid handsomely to get in the ring with The Gypsy King tonight.

It will be of little concern to the handful of sport-crazed inhabitants in Saudi Arabia and the hundreds of high-rollers who will be flying in to be seen watching the mismatch and it should be of even less concern to us.

This is a made for TV event. In the absence of a proper title fight we could all get excited about (where are you Mr Usyk?), the best we can hope for these days is for Tyson to turn up for a large man with a pulse and some measure of combat sport experience to try and hit him.

And, to be fair, Ngannou was the UFC Heavyweight Champion until stripped of his title in January after a contract disagreement. This, however, will not last long. Make sure you’re in your favourite chair before the ring walk because that is likely to be the most memorable part of the evening.

For such a big-ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Fury vs Ngannou.

However, Canadian viewers can watch on TSN Plus – as part of a regular subscription costing from $8 plus tax.

If you're a Canadian national away from home, you may want to use a VPN so that you can watch TSN for free from abroad.

If you're abroad, your usual stream – or local coverage – will be geo-blocked. It's easily unlocked, however, with a nifty app called a VPN, which dials you back into your home country.

It allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. You should be up and running in minutes.

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Canada'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home.

Boxing fans in the US will need ESPN Plus to watch the Fury vs Ngannou live streams. If you don't already have ESPN Plus, you need to buy the PPV fight, plus a monthly subscription to ESPN Plus for a total $90.98 ($79.99 PPV, plus a $10.99 monthly ESPN Plus subscription). If you already have ESPN Plus, then you only need the $79.99 PPV. Remember, ESPN Plus is your ticket to all the action. None of the prelims or main card are being shown on regular ESPN in the US. Fury vs Ngannou will be live from Saudi Arabia, hence the undercard starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The ringwalks are due at 5.40 pm ET / 2.40 pm PT. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad.

Fury vs Ngannou live stream: how to watch in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is the place to watch Fury vs Ngannou in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £21.95. As the fight is taking place in Saudi Arabia, you won't have to set an alarm to watch the showdown, with Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou set to make their ring walks at 10.40pm BST on Saturday, October 28. As well as Sky and Virgin Media, You can watch the Battle of the Baddest online, on the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Don't want to shell out for a pricey PPV? Then you can always tune into TalkSport’s exclusive radio coverage via DAB, online, by smart speaker, via the app or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou: live stream in Canada

Fury vs Ngannou is not a PPV affair in Canada. The fight is being broadcast on TSN, so if you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to access the Fury vs Ngannou live stream. Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are expected to make their ring walks at around 5.40 pm ET / 2.40 pm PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN Plus from $8 a month. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou live streams in Australia

Aussie fight fans can watch Fury vs Ngannou – a.k.a. the Battle of the Baddest – Down Under on DAZN. Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are expected to make their ringwalks at around 8.40am AEDT on Sunday morning. You'll be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and a range of devices: Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

Fury vs Ngannou: Tale of the tape

Tyson Fury

Nationality: British

Born: August 12, 1988

Height: 6ft 9

Reach: 85"

Record: 33-0-1 (24 KOs)

Francis Ngannou

Nationality: Cameroonian-French

Born: September 5th, 1986

Height: 6ft 4"

Reach: 83"

Record: 0-0-0

Fury vs Ngannou odds

DraftKings has the odds overwhelmingly in favor of Fury (-1400), with Ngannou (+750) the underdog.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou schedule

