Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa League game online and on TV

Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream

Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams to see who can get a crucial win on Europa League matchday two. Read on for how to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham online from anywhere in the world.

Spurs had 10 men for most of matchday one, as they overcame Qarabag. They are in for another tricky test as they face Ferencvaros. The Hungarian champions lost to Anderlecht in their last Europa League match but sit top of their domestic league. It’s the first time these teams have ever met.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will head to Hungary high on confidence after a brilliant performance against Man Utd. We can expect to see changes from that win at Old Trafford. Radu Dragusin is also suspended following his red card last week. Lucas Bergvall should get another chance to prove himself after he had to be sacrificed following the Romanian’s dismissal. Captain Heung-min remains a fitness doubt while Cebrail Makreckis is set to miss out for the hosts.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Europa League 2024-25 continues.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham from abroad

We've set out how you can live stream Ferencvaros vs Tottenham in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UEL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League from anywhere

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams round the world

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham (Oct. 3). You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium. If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Where to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Europa League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$34.99 a month or $249.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.

Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub). If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the new home of Europa League football in New Zealand, including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in India

Football fans can watch the Europa League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Europa League coverage can pick up a good VPN.

Can I watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham for free? Not totally free, no – although fans in the US can watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham via the Paramount Plus FREE trial.