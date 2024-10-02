Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa League game online and on TV
Spurs head to Budapest to face Hungarian champions
Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams to see who can get a crucial win on Europa League matchday two. Read on for how to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham online from anywhere in the world.
|Date: Thursday, October 3
|Time: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT / 2:45am AEST (Oct. 4)
|Global streams: Paramount Plus free trial (US) | TNT Sports (UK)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Spurs had 10 men for most of matchday one, as they overcame Qarabag. They are in for another tricky test as they face Ferencvaros. The Hungarian champions lost to Anderlecht in their last Europa League match but sit top of their domestic league. It’s the first time these teams have ever met.
Ange Postecoglou’s men will head to Hungary high on confidence after a brilliant performance against Man Utd. We can expect to see changes from that win at Old Trafford. Radu Dragusin is also suspended following his red card last week. Lucas Bergvall should get another chance to prove himself after he had to be sacrificed following the Romanian’s dismissal. Captain Heung-min remains a fitness doubt while Cebrail Makreckis is set to miss out for the hosts.
Read on as we explain how you can tune into Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Europa League 2024-25 continues.
How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham from abroad
We've set out how you can live stream Ferencvaros vs Tottenham in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UEL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.
Use a VPN to live stream Europa League from anywhere
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams round the world
Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game – including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.
Use the Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in the UK
TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham (Oct. 3).
You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium.
If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
Where to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham online in Canada
In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Europa League game this season.
And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$34.99 a month or $249.99 a year.
Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis.
If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.
Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in Australia
Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham.
A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub).
If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
Watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live streams in New Zealand
DAZN is the new home of Europa League football in New Zealand, including Ferencvaros vs Tottenham.
You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99.
For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.
How to watch a Ferencvaros vs Tottenham live stream in India
Football fans can watch the Europa League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Europa League coverage can pick up a good VPN.
Can I watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham for free?
Not totally free, no – although fans in the US can watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham via the Paramount Plus FREE trial.
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
