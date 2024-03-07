How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: live stream F1 2024 online

Looking for a free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream to watch the F1? You're in luck. We've got a choice of free live streams for you just below as well as some paid-for options too.

Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Christian Horner may be at loggerheads away from the track but that didn't prevent a repeat of the Austrian-British domination that defined 2023 in last weekend's season opener in Bahrain. It was a Red Bull one-two for Verstappen – who won from pole, led every lap and posted the fastest lap – and team-mate Sergio Perez ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc's Ferraris, with Mercedes a distant fifth (George Russell) and seventh (Lewis Hamilton).

Can anyone catch the Red Bulls? Well, last year it was a Perez-Verstappen one-two in Jeddah, so history and recent form would indicate that they're well set to dominate again but the beauty of a floodlit street circuit is its unpredictability. Leclerc's Ferrari performed better than expected in qualifying a week ago, with Mercedes hoping the engine cooling and ERS battery issues they experienced are ironed out for Hamilton and Russell to challenge. They'll be hoping Red Bull's infighting bleeds onto the track.

Follow our guide on how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We have all the details on the Jeddah race schedule and start time too. Use a VPN to watch any Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere.

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, March 9. The race starts at 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 9am PT. In Australia, that's 4am AEDT on Monday, March 10.

Ahead of that, you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session. It begins at 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Friday, March 8. That's 4am AEDT on Monday, March 9 in Australia.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather and predictions

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is unsurprisingly set for dry, hot conditions across race weekend. Qualifying and the race itself should see temperatures of 26°C as drivers and mechanics try to keep the cars as cool as possible in the desert.

As for the race itself, it's hard to look past another Red Bull domination, baring an explosion in the garage behind the scenes. Mercedes will hope for a better showing this week, too.