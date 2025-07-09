How to watch Brumbies vs Lions on RugbyPass TV today (it's free)

Stream Brumbies vs Lions free on RugbyPass TV (US restricted)

Brumbies vs Lions starts at 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm AEST today (Wednesday, July 9)

The Lions 2025 tour is only one game away from the 1st Test against Australia and you can watch Brumbies vs Lions on RugbyPass TV, which streaming for free every warm-up fixture of the Lions 2025 tour free.

The US streaming service will show every try, tackle and kick of the last Lions tour match before the 1st Test with Australia on Saturday.

Andy Farrell's side have started to put some form together, winning their last three matches, and those in red have another chance to impress the head coach, who has named a strong side including captain Maro Itoje, Blair Kinghorn at full-back and centers Bundee Aki and Gary Ringrose.

The free RugbyPass TV coverage is available exclusively in the US. So can you watch the Lions tour for free in the UK and Canada too? And on which apps?

Here is our short guide on how watch the Lions tour for free from anywhere with a VPN .

How to watch the Lions tour on RugbyPass TV for free

RugbyPass TV (US) is providing free coverage of the seven warm-up games on the Lions 2025 tour, including Brumbies vs Lions.

To watch the action through the service, just create an account with your email address, date of birth and country of residence. You can also watch on the dedicated app available on iOS and Android.

How to watch the Brumbies vs Lions from anywhere

Although Brumbies vs Lions is available to watch across the world, the RugbyPass TV coverage is only accessible in the US.

Rugby lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Brumbies vs Lions when you're away:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling to the UK from the US, select USA as your country.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch the Brumbies vs Lions.

RugbyPass TV Q+A

What does RugbyPass TV's coverage of Brumbies vs Lions include?

RugbyPass TV is the US home of the seven Lions 2025 tour matches that aren't the three Tests against Australia.

They'll provide host broadcaster coverage of the build-up to kick-off, the game itself and that much-needed expert analysis.

We watched the previous RugbyPass TV live stream of the Waratahs vs Lions and it all worked like a dream.

What devices is RugbyPass TV on?

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV

Android TV

iOS – iOS 11.2 and above

iPadOS

Samsung Smart TVs – 2015 and above

Brumbies vs Lions XV's

British and Irish Lions: Kinghorn, Freeman, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Russell, Gibson-Park; Genge, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje, McCarthy, Chessum, Curry, Conan

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Van der Flier, Pollock, Mitchell, M Smith, Hansen

ACT Brumbies: Muirhead, O'Donnell, Sapsford, Feliuai, Toole, Meredith, Lonergan; Tualima, Scott, T. Hooper, Neville, Shaw, van Nek, Lonergan, Ieli

Replacements: Bowron, Orr, Fotuaika, L. Hooper, Reimer, Goddard, Debreczeni, Creighton