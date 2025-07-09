How to watch Brumbies vs Lions on RugbyPass TV today (it's free)
RugbyPass TV are streaming the Brumbies vs Lions at no cost – here's how to tune in for free
- Stream Brumbies vs Lions free on RugbyPass TV (US restricted)
- Unblock RugbyPass TV with NordVPN
- Brumbies vs Lions starts at 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm AEST today (Wednesday, July 9)
The Lions 2025 tour is only one game away from the 1st Test against Australia and you can watch Brumbies vs Lions on RugbyPass TV, which streaming for free every warm-up fixture of the Lions 2025 tour free.
The US streaming service will show every try, tackle and kick of the last Lions tour match before the 1st Test with Australia on Saturday.
Andy Farrell's side have started to put some form together, winning their last three matches, and those in red have another chance to impress the head coach, who has named a strong side including captain Maro Itoje, Blair Kinghorn at full-back and centers Bundee Aki and Gary Ringrose.
The free RugbyPass TV coverage is available exclusively in the US. So can you watch the Lions tour for free in the UK and Canada too? And on which apps?
Here is our short guide on how watch the Lions tour for free from anywhere with a VPN .
How to watch the Lions tour on RugbyPass TV for free
RugbyPass TV (US) is providing free coverage of the seven warm-up games on the Lions 2025 tour, including Brumbies vs Lions.
To watch the action through the service, just create an account with your email address, date of birth and country of residence. You can also watch on the dedicated app available on iOS and Android.
OUTSIDE THE US? ACCESS RUGBYPASS TV FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch the Brumbies vs Lions from anywhere
Although Brumbies vs Lions is available to watch across the world, the RugbyPass TV coverage is only accessible in the US.
Rugby lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.
NordVPN – try the world's best VPN
Looking to access Lions tour live streams when abroad? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Full details over at our NordVPN review. Until July 10 you can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Brumbies vs Lions when you're away:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling to the UK from the US, select USA as your country.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch the Brumbies vs Lions.
RugbyPass TV Q+A
What does RugbyPass TV's coverage of Brumbies vs Lions include?
RugbyPass TV is the US home of the seven Lions 2025 tour matches that aren't the three Tests against Australia.
They'll provide host broadcaster coverage of the build-up to kick-off, the game itself and that much-needed expert analysis.
We watched the previous RugbyPass TV live stream of the Waratahs vs Lions and it all worked like a dream.
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside the US on vacation.
What devices is RugbyPass TV on?
Android – Android 5.0 and above
Apple TV
Android TV
iOS – iOS 11.2 and above
iPadOS
Samsung Smart TVs – 2015 and above
Brumbies vs Lions XV's
British and Irish Lions: Kinghorn, Freeman, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Russell, Gibson-Park; Genge, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje, McCarthy, Chessum, Curry, Conan
Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Van der Flier, Pollock, Mitchell, M Smith, Hansen
ACT Brumbies: Muirhead, O'Donnell, Sapsford, Feliuai, Toole, Meredith, Lonergan; Tualima, Scott, T. Hooper, Neville, Shaw, van Nek, Lonergan, Ieli
Replacements: Bowron, Orr, Fotuaika, L. Hooper, Reimer, Goddard, Debreczeni, Creighton
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.