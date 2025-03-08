Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama

It’s taken longer than a Victorian courtship, but the follow-up to Julian Fellows’ Downton Abbey-esqe period drama finally arrives in the UK.

Set some twenty-five years after the original series, The Next Chapter finds itself firmly in the Victoria era. Once again centering the action on London’s Belgrave Square, the sequel series follows the Tranchard’s son Fredrick (Ben Wainwright) and his romance with high society debutante Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater).

There’s plenty of upstairs/downstairs shenanigans, aristocratic business dealings and a few flashbacks that should please fans of the prequel show. That’s not to say it’s all fluffy period drama, with the show deftly dealing with issues such as infidelity in a society where divorce was a scandal, and mental health at a time when those suffering were locked away.

The continued adventures of the Trenchard clan should be a cosy delight for period drama fans, so read on for how to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Can I watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter from Sunday, March 9 completely FREE on ITVX. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online in the UK

Brits can watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter for FREE on ITVX, with the full season set to land on Sunday, March 9. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online in the US

Belgravia: The Next Chapter landed on MGM+ in the US almost a year ago and can be streamed in full right now.

MGM Plus is available as a standalone service or as an add-on to platforms such as Prime Video and costs $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year although if you subscribe via SlingTV, you'll pay just $5 per month.

Brit abroad in the US? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online in Canada?

There doesn't seem to be a streaming home for Belgravia: The Next Chapter in Canada. The original show streams for FREE on CBC Gem, but there's no word on when the sequel might arrive.

British viewer traveling in Canada? Brits away from home who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN, so you don't have to wait for the show to launch over there.

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online in Australia

Binge is the home of Belgravia: The Next Chapter in Oz, with all episodes streaming right now.

Binge subscriptions start from AU$10 per month up to AU$22, with all tiers offering discounts for a year's subscription.

Brit abroad in Aus and want to use ITVX instead? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Belgravia: The Next Chapter

When is the Belgravia: The Next Chapter release date? Belgravia: The Next Chapter arrived in the US and Australia in early 2024. It lands on ITVX in the UK on Sunday, March 9.

What can new viewers expect from Belgravia: The Next Chapter? Belgravia, 1871. Lord Frederick Trenchard, a sought-after bachelor, crosses paths with the enchanting Clara Dunn, and the two are soon swept up in a passionate romance. Their courtship blossoms into a heartfelt proposal, leaving Clara utterly captivated. Yet beneath Frederick’s composed exterior lies a troubled past— his childhood marred by emotional neglect and the bitter sting of his father’s favoritism toward his younger brother, James. Clara, perceptive and compassionate, quickly senses the deep wounds he carries. Convinced that reuniting Frederick with his estranged brother will bring him peace, she sets out to mend their fractured bond. However, as she pursues her plan, Clara unexpectedly finds herself drawn into the vibrant, unconventional and bohemian world of the charismatic Dr. Ellerby, forging an unlikely friendship that challenges everything she thought she knew.

Who is in the cast of Belgravia: The Next Chapter?

Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn / Clara Trenchard

Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard

Toby Regbo as the Rev. James Trenchard

Hannah Onslow as Emily Dunn

Sophie Thompson as Mrs. Dunn

Richard Goulding as Oliver Trenchard

Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard

Gerard Horan as Mr. Josiah Enright

Ellie Piercy as Mrs. Madeleine Enright

Liam Garrigan as Fletcher

Elaine Cassidy as Davison

Lauren McQueen as Nell

Edward Bluemel as Dr. Stephen Ellerby

Claude Perron as the Marquise D'Étagnac

Sophie Winkleman as the Duchess of Rochester

Miles Jupp as the Duke of Rochester

Julie Barclay as Mrs. Warren

Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode guide

Episode 1

After a passionate courtship, Lord Frederick Trenchard marries the young and striking Clara Dunn. But the intrigue and scandals of Belgravia, as well as secrets from Frederick’s past, threaten the couple’s newfound happiness.

Episode 2

Following their argument, Frederick attempts to renew their relationship by taking Clara to Glanville, their country estate, and reveals some of the trials of his childhood. Meanwhile, the Dunns take in the mysterious Nell as their new maid.

Episode 3

The Trenchards travel to Maywood for the Duke’s birthday. Behind the scenes, business deals are being struck, but the Rochesters have private reasons for the trip. Meanwhile, Clara conspires to repair Frederick and James’ relationship.

Episode 4

Reeling from James’ visit, Frederick pushes forward in his work at the foundry, while Clara finds comfort in a new group of friends made through Dr Ellerby. A lonely James seeks solace elsewhere.

Episode 5

As Clara’s fascination with Stephen’s world develops, she makes a bold decision that alarms Davison. Meanwhile, James’ private life finds him under threat, and Frederick grows determined to become part of the Marquise’s new venture.

Episode 6

Emily confronts Clara about the painting, worried about the potential scandal for their family. Frederick moves forward with his investment in the silver mine, but Ross begins to grow suspicious of the Marquise.

Episode 7

Rumours about Clara and Stephen swirl around Belgravia; it feels like only a matter of time until they reach Frederick. Ross learns some information about the Marquise and sees an opportunity.

Episode 8

As Frederick grieves the loss of Clara, Enright receives a letter that pushes Frederick to confront his past. Meanwhile, Clara and Davison adapt to life in the North, as Clara grapples with happy memories of home.