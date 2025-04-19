This unique music series is my favorite thing on YouTube – here are my 7 best NPR Tiny Desk Concerts of all time

Being the serial YouTube watcher that I am, I find that the platform can give me a little bit more than most of the best streaming services out there - but no, I still won't be paying for YouTube Premium. And though I have Spotify to rely on for a good album or my Daylist for background listening, sometimes I need a live set to fill that empty void - and nothing does that quite like an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

For those who are unfamiliar with Tiny Desk Concerts, they're essentially small music gigs performed by the biggest artists in a small studio space, with a limited live audience lasting no more than 30 minutes. Each act performs around 5-7 songs, full length or shortened, and is filmed for the NPR YouTube channel.

Since its inception, there have been over 1,000 artists who have performed a Tiny Desk Concert, but I have seven favorites that I return to, which I can rely on to fill the silence on my work-from-home days. And yes, I've ranked them, which took a lot of thinking, editing, and self-questioning.

Before I'm attacked for my choices, allow me to reiterate that these are my personal favorites as of now. As NPR's variety of Tiny Desk Concerts grows, there's a likelihood that this could change in the future, but for now, I'm confident with my choices and hope that I can introduce you to some talented artists along the way.

Honorable mentions:

Phoebe Bridgers, Saya Gray, Billie Eilish, Nile Rogers and Chic, The Japanese House

7. Ezra Collective

Ezra Collective: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

I've mentioned that Tiny Desk Concerts are great for getting you through a work day, but sometimes I need an instrumental to give me a break from the singing. Though I really enjoy hour-long instrumental DJ sets on other YouTube channels, Ezra Collective's 16-minute performance is a great one to have playing to break up your background listening.

The quintet from London put on an impactful show that takes jazz to a different level, unlike what you'd hear in a classic jazz bar, kicking off with an up-tempo song featuring a rich trumpet that could've come straight from a mariachi ensemble. I can't place it higher than seventh simply because it needs to be longer, and by a considerably larger amount.

6. Amaarae

Amaarae: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

I first came across Amaarae when she released the RnB and afrobeat-infused Fountain Baby in 2023, and it became one of my favorite albums of the year. It's the perfect poolside record, and her Tiny Desk show brings it to life.

Amaarae's Tiny Desk was part of NPR's series of videos celebrating Black music and takes advantage of all different types of instruments, both electric and percussive, to replicate the production of her album. That's also down to the size of her live band - an impressive 11-person ensemble all squeezed into that confined set.

From start to finish and even during the songs that pack more lively beats, Amaarae curates such a chill and laid-back vibe that makes you really listen to what's happening musically. With this Tiny Desk, it's hard not to notice the incredible talent of the live band.

5. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

You don't need me to tell you that Chappell Roan's Tiny Desk Concert is one of the most-watched sets, and one of the best, in my opinion. It's also one of the most visually striking Tiny Desk Concerts with the band all in pink, a ginger wig that almost touches the ceiling, and red lipstick on the teeth. Simply iconic.

Despite her celebrity status and fame now, it took Chappell Roan years to become an overnight success; she was once limited to playing smaller-than-small gigs to get to where she is now. Her Tiny Desk Concert is a sweet reminder of those close-knit gigs she was known for, and shows how far she has come as an emerging main pop girl.

4. Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

Remi Wolf's second album Big Ideas, was one of my top albums of 2024, whose songs take up the majority of her Tiny Desk setlist. I guess you could call me biased for putting this in my third spot, but once you watch her set, you'll see where I'm coming from.

For an album that's very funk-driven and relies on a lot of heavy layers of instruments, Remi Wolf still manages to execute this flawlessly with a small arrangement of acoustic instruments. And if you thought her vocals on the studio album were good, just wait until you watch the Tiny Desk.

When you watch Remi Wolf performing in her casual oversized t-shirt and camo baseball cap, you're not expecting her bold and raspy voice. Her raw vocals are truly impressive and are by far my favorite thing about her set.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

Oh, she leaves quite an impression, 26 minutes and 10 seconds to be exact.

Sabrina Carpenter takes my number three spot for three reasons: her incredible ensemble band, clear vocals, and her tongue-and-cheek innuendos. From her music videos and show-stopping world tour, Sabrina turns the volume up on every aspect of the performance. So, it's nice to see that departure in this Tiny Desk instance.

But she doesn't leave her personality at the door, instead sprinkling her 26-minute set with little interjections here and there - my favorite is her use of chimes during her song Juno (once you watch it, you'll know what I mean).

Overall, this is just a fun and nonchalant mini-concert with bangers such as Please, Please, Please and the inescapable Espresso, which you'll be more than familiar with. My only criticism, I would've loved to hear just a snippet of Read Your Mind - that song makes me go feral.

2. RAYE

RAYE: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

Raye's stage presence and approach to creating a live performance have completely changed the way that I view the capability of a full orchestra. The scale of her production is impressive and really showcases her knowledge of classical music, which she condenses to a 7-person band for Tiny Desk down from her usual 30+ piece orchestra.

What makes Raye stand out as an artist in her own lane is her fusion of soft RnB with elements of jazz and soul, which is all credited to the extent of her musical knowledge; she's a smart cookie indeed. But layered over the richness of her 20-minute set are some of the most effortless live vocals I've ever heard, which is very reminiscent of Amy Winehouse's vocal control.

As far as I'm aware, Raye is one of the few artists who has taken advantage of NPR's live studio audience, asking them for help on backing vocals in the absence of her usual gospel choir - another little detail that puts this performance in my top two.

1. Doechii

Doechii: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

The swamp princess comes out on top. This is an easy first place for me, and the one that I revisit the most out of all Tiny Desk videos.

For a recent entry in the extensive catalog, Tiny Desk Concerts Doechii's set is guaranteed to give a fun and engaging experience, which is grounded in her unique stage presence and her wing woman DJ Miss Milan, who brings the same level of energy as she would to a festival crowd of 20,000. But that just scratches the surface.

It's not just Doechii's artistic presence that makes it a top Tiny Desk Concert for me. Sonically, she hits it out of the park, packing a setlist of bangers from her recent mixtape, including Denial Is A River, Catfish, and of course Nissan Altima, whose bars I never fail to spit whenever it comes on shuffle.

Finally, it can be quite easy for artists to get lost in the raw, stripped-back environment of a Tiny Desk Concert, but Doechii doesn't let this get in her way. Like Sabrina but with a bit more finesse, the Tiny Desk live mixes of Doechii's songs are effortlessly tailored, matching the vibe of the studio while staying true to their original studio recordings. Her seamless transitions from one song to the next are also one of my favorite details, and that alone makes this a top Tiny Desk performance for me.