Giro dell'Emilia live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for FREE, key dates, start time

Tadej Pogacar is wasting no time in showing off his rainbow bands as he lines up at virtually the first available opportunity in the 107th Giro dell'Emilia. Here's where to watch 2024 Giro dell'Emilia live streams online from anywhere – including any FREE streams.

One of the oldest and most important classic bicycle races on the calendar the Giro dell'Emilia has been won by a plethora of great champions from Merckx, Moser and Bugno to more recently Primoz Roglic, on three occasions.

Finishing with five ascents of the wicked climb up to the Bascilica San Luca the race favours explosive climbers, especially those who thrive on incredibly steep gradients.

Lining up to challenge the imperious Pogacar will be many of his key rivals from last weekend's World Championships including stars such as Remco Evenpoel, Enric Mas and Roglic. Other riders who may be hoping Pogacar has spent the week partying so off his best form will be Adam Yates, Matteo Jorgenson, Juan Ayuso and Joao Almedia. Info on Giro dell'Emilia live streams, timings and TV channels can be found below.

2024 Giro dell'Emilia FREE live stream broadcasters

If you live in Italy then you can look forward to a free Giro dell'Emilia live stream in 2024. That's because the free-to-air RAI in Italy has the rights to the action

But what if you're based in Italy but aren't at home to catch the free Giro dell'Emilia coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch 2024 Giro dell'Emilia live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Giro dell'Emilia on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch 2024 Giro dell'Emilia live streams in the UK and Europe

Live coverage of the 2024 Giro dell'Emilia will also be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Can I watch a 2024 Giro dell'Emilia live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster above but cycling fans based in Italy can watch the action for free on Rai.

What is the 2024 Giro dell'Emilia Route? Starting and finishing in the exquisite city of Bologna the route of the 2024 Giro dell’Emilia first heads off for a long loop into the Appennino Tosco-Emiliano National park to tackle three huge climbs. First of these is the Zocca, a 13.5 kilometre ascent with a modest 4% average gradient which is followed by two much steeper climbs, the Grizzana Morandi and the Montechiaro, the later averaging over 9%. Once these ascents are tackled and with 172 kilometres covered the race returns to Bologna for four laps of the finishing circuit which contains the iconic climb to the Basilica San Luca. This 2.1 kilometre ramp, lined bottom to top with colonnades is a brutal climb which averages 9.4% and touches almost 20% in places with the finish line placed at the end of the fifth and final ascent.

2024 Giro dell'Emilia route profile

(Image credit: Giro dell'Emilia 2024)

What are the Giro dell'Emilia 2024 predictions? Hot off the heals of his emphatic win in the World Championships Tadej Pogačar will be keen to cross the line in the rainbow stripes at the very first time of asking. Such his is dominance, his ability to seemingly win and will that few would bet against him having his hands in the air, crossing the line solo and opening his account in Bologna.