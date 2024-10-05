How to watch Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 2024: How to live stream racing online

Watch Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 2024 live stream

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 is arguably the flat season's biggest event. You can watch the 2,400 meter (12 furlongs, about 1.5 miles) race at the famous Longchamp Racecourse online and for FREE in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Now in its 103rd year, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is a horse race like no other. The blue riband event in the flat season, this is where the world's finest middle-distance horses come to become immortal, and scoop over half a sizeable €5million prize pot.

Ace Impact, last year's winner, has been retired to stud, so there will be a new victor in 2024. Look De Vega and Sosie start as favorites over the 12-furlong course, the latter winning the Prix Niel last month, finishing ahead of the former in a career-first defeat.

One further horse in the running could be Shin Emperor, who returns to the country of his birth following a sale to Japan. The colt is a brother to 2020 Arc winner Sottsass and could go well at the longer distance after finishing strongly at the recent Irish Champion Stakes.

You can watch all the action from Longchamp Racecourse by following on a live stream so read on for how to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams wherever you are – starting with how to watch the race for FREE.

FREE Arc de Triomphe 2024 live stream in the UK

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 is being shown for FREE on ITV3 in the UK. The race starts at 3.20pm BST on Sunday afternoon. ITV3's coverage starts at 12.45pm. FREE Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream via ITVX. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN below. ITV is a free service, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to watch it.

How to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 FREE live stream in Ireland

Horse racing fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, as the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 will be shown live for FREE both on TV and online. Coverage of the event starts from 1pm IST, with the race itself at 3.20pm), and will be shown live in its entirety on Virgin Media One and its streaming service Virgin Media Player, which works across a wide range of devices. Outside of Ireland right now? Watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Arc de Triomphe 2024 from abroad

We've set out below how you can live stream Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the horse racing like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams from anywhere:

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Ireland' for the Virgin Media Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be the Virgin Media Player for Irish citizens abroad.

How to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams in the US without cable

Horse racing fans can watch live streams for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 on FOX in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX, or FS1, and you don't have cable, then try a cable-replacement service such as Sling or Fubo.

Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 online just like you would at home, you'll need a quality VPN and we recommend NordVPN.

Watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

How to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 in the UK

Yes, there's a free option on ITVX, as we've outlined above, but you can also keep up-to-date with all the races by tuning into Sky Sports or RacingTV. Both are available to live stream with a Now pass, with prices starting £14.99. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Remember, if you're not in the UK at the moment and want to watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 online just like you would at home, you'll need a quality VPN and we recommend NordVPN.

How to get a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 live stream online in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024, which starts at 10.20am ET / 7.20am PT on Sunday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month. Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from abroad.

How to live stream Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe FREE in Australia

Fans of the horses can watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 for FREE in Australia, courtesy of Racing.com. Available on Freeview, live coverage runs from 10.30pm AEDT on Sunday through until the early hours of Monday morning. Post time for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is scheduled for 1.20am on Monday morning. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on Racing.com from abroad.

How to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 live stream online in India

Horse racing fans fans can watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with streaming coverage on Sony LIV. You can live stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely stream the racing.

Who are the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2024 runners and riders? Zarakem Cristian Demuro (stall 1)

Haya Zark William Buick (13)

Fantastic Moon Rene Piechulek (2)

Al Riffa Yutaka Take (9)

Sevenna's Knight Mickael Barzalona (12)

Continuous Christophe Soumillon (14)

Bluestocking Rossa Ryan (3)

Mqse De Sevigne Alexis Pouchin (16)

Look De Vega Ronan Thomas (8)

Shin Emperor Ryusei Sakai (11)

Sunway Oisin Murphy (15)

Delius Ioritz Mendizabal (7)

Sosie Maxime Guyon (5)

Los Angeles Ryan Moore (10)

Survie Tom Marquand (6)

Aventure Stephane Pasquier (4)

Who races in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe? The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is a French Grade I flat race run at Longchamp Racecourse, Paris. The race is open to three-year-old thoroughbreads and older over a distance of 2,400 metres (about 1.5 miles). As such, it is considered the most prestigious all-age horse race in the world. The weights are 56.5 kg (for three-year-olds) and 59.5 kg (four-year-olds and older, with 1.5kg allowances for fillies and mares. The total purse for the 2024 race is €5million, with winner taking home a cool €2.8m. It takes place on the first Sunday in October ever year.