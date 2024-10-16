How to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online and for free – stream British sitcom from anywhere

Watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online

Putting the 'fun' into religious fundamentalism (not to mention dysfunctional), Everyone Else Burns and the Lewis family are back with the threat of a God-induced apocalypse continuing to color their lives. UK viewers can tune into Everyone Else Burns for free on Channel 4. Read on for how to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online from anywhere and potentially for free.

The second run of six episodes will pick up where Everyone Else Burns season 1 left off, with the family's commitment to The Order being seriously tested.

With the superb Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) and Kate O'Flynn (Landscapers) reprising their roles as the puritanical patriarch and moralistic matriarch, Fleabag's Sian Clifford joins the cast as a fierce God-fearer looking to restore some order to... well, The Order.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere – including where to get a FREE stream.

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 for free? Yes. The six episodes of Everyone Else Burns season 2 will be available to stream on the free Channel 4 streaming service in the UK.

How to watch watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 online in the UK for free

The first two episodes of Everyone Else Burns season 2 will go out from 10pm on Channel 4 on Thursday, October 17 with one episode per week at the same time after that. That means episodes will also land on the FREE Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast. However, for subscribers to the premium Channel 4+ tier, which also gets you ad-free access to the platform's huge catalog of shows, all six episodes are available right now, having been added to the streamer on October 3. It costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year after a 7-day free trial. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Everyone Else Burns from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad, you’ll be unable to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Everyone Else Burns from anywhere:

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 in the US?

Everyone Else Burns fans who watched season 1 on the CW in the US will be disappointed to discover that while the network picked up the rights for season 2, they've since cancelled the show's run. It may be that the second outing for the Lewis' is aired by the network in the future, but at present the status is unclear.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Everyone Else Burns on Channel 4 when in the US.

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 in Canada?

Everyone Else Burns season 1 was shown on the W Network in Canada. All six episodes are available on demand via STACKTV, which can be viewed through providers such as Amazon Prime, Fubo, Bell and Rogers.

We've not yet seen any news confirming whether season 2 of the show will also be shown on W Network. But first time around it landed about five months after the UK airing, so we suspect Canadians could well be waiting until the new year.

Brit travelling in Canada? Use a VPN to watch Everyone Else Burns on Channel 4 when abroad.

Can I watch Everyone Else Burns season 2 in Australia?

The first series of this Britcom was shown on free-to-air SBS. No air date has yet been announced for season 2 of Everyone Else Burns in Australia.

You can watch the first six episodes on SBS On Demand.

If you’re a Brit Down Under in Australia and want to watch Everyone Else Burns season 2, simply download a VPN to stream on Channel 4 as you would back home.

Everyone Else Burns season 2 preview video

Everyone Else Burns with Simon Bird, Amy James-Kelly & Morgana Robinson RETURNS! | Channel 4 Comedy - YouTube Watch On

Everyone Else Burns season 2 cast

Everyone Else Burns season 2 episode guide and schedule

Anybody with a Channel 4+ subscription can watch all six episodes of Everyone Else Burns season 2 right now. Otherwse, you'll need to wait to watch on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Thursday, October 17

– Thursday, October 17 Episode 2 – Thursday, October 17

– Thursday, October 17 Episode 3 – Thursday, October 24

– Thursday, October 24 Episode 4 – Thursday, October 31

– Thursday, October 31 Episode 5 – Thursday, November 7

– Thursday, November 7 Episode 6 – Thursday, November 14