How to watch Emmys 2024: live stream the 75th Primetime Awards online from anywhere

The 75th Emmy Awards will air live on the Fox channel in the US. Alternatively, viewers will be able to watch the entire ceremony on-demand on Hulu the following day. In Canada, the 2024 Emmys are being broadcast live on CTV 2, and in Australia it's showing on Fox Arena and Binge. Sky Showcase and Max will be showing a full next-day replay in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2024 Emmys just below, including nominees.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Monday, January 15 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Tue) / 12pm AEDT (Tue) TV channel: Fox Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Emmys 2024: preview

There's a slightly uncanny feel to the 2024 Emmys, which take place on Monday, January 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, four months later than planned. The ceremony was pushed back because of the Writers Guild of America strike, but since the eligibility period remains June 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023, and final votes were cast way back in August, some of the nominations pertain to shows that had somewhat faded from the rearview mirror.

For instance, The Bear season 2 ended its run more than six months ago, yet the two episodes of the FX/Hulu/Disney Plus show that are up for Emmy Awards are from season 1. Similarly, it feels like an age since the Netflix phenomenon Wednesday and Max smash hit The White Lotus season 2 came out.

With 12 nominations, the latter is expected to be one of the biggest award magnets, edged out only by its HBO stablemate Succession, which is up for 14 awards, including two for the immortal "Connor's Wedding" episode.

The Last of Us (Max), Beef (Netflix) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) have garnered widespread recognition too, though having already been inexplicably overlooked at last week's Golden Globes, the sublime Slow Horses is again conspicuous by its absence.

Amazon Freevee and Tubi have each earned their first Emmy nods for Jury Duty and The Nevers, while it's been a year to forget for Prime Video and Disney Plus. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2024 Emmys live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Emmy Awards nominees further down the page.

How to watch Emmys 2024: live stream in the US without cable

The 2024 Emmys are being shown live on Fox at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, January 15. If want to stream the ceremony online, simply download the Fox Now app free to your mobile device and enter your cable login details. How to watch Emmys 2024 online without cable: If you don’t have a cable package, you can livestream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. You can watch the channel on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan – but only in certain Designated Market Areas (check if yours is one here). You can currently get 50% off your first month (from $40 thereafter) and gain access to around 40 channels. You can also find other cord-cutting options below.

Fubo is pricier but has a more comprehensive range of plans. It’s $74.99 for the entry-level Pro option, which provides members access to well over 100 channels, including Fox. New members can test the service out with its 7-day FREE trial.

If you don’t mind waiting a day, a full replay of the 2024 Emmys will be added to Hulu on Monday, January 16. After the 30-day free trial (available to new and eligible returning subscribers only), the on-demand (with ads) plan is $7.99 a month.

Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch the 75th annual Emmy Awards live or on-demand, no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Emmys 2024 from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2024 Emmys air, you might struggle to watch the ceremony due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the Emmy Awards online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Emmys 2024 online in Canada

TV buffs based in Canada can watch the 2024 Emmys on CTV 2 at the same time the ceremony airs in the US, from 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday evening. You can live stream the Emmys via CTV's on-demand service. While some content and live channels don’t require you to sign in, you may need your cable login credentials to stream certain shows. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Out of the country? If you’re travelling and want to watch the content you’d normally stream at home with ease, simply download a VPN.

How to watch Emmys 2024: live stream in the UK

The 2024 Emmys are being shown on Sky Max and Sky Showcase in the UK, though you won't be able to tune in live. Instead, a full replay of the ceremony will be televised at 9pm GMT on Tuesday night. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for a show that starts at 1am on Monday night. The catch, of course, is that you'll need to spend Tuesday avoiding spoilers. If you're not already a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Alternatively, you might want to consider becoming a member of Sky’s online streaming platform, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Entertainment passes start at £9.99, and you won’t be locked into a lengthy contract, so you can cancel your subscription at any time. Away from the UK? No problem use a VPN to watch Emmys 2024 on Now or Sky from abroad if you're off on your travels.

How to live stream Emmys 2024 in Australia

The 2024 Emmys are being televised by Fox Arena in Australia. If you want to watch the show live, it starts at 12pm AEDT on Tuesday afternoon. That's a tricky time, and the good news is that Fox Arena is also showing a full replay at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening. That means you can watch the Emmys live or on-demand via Foxtel Now, which offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day FREE trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch the Emmy Awards. Binge will also let you stream the Emmys live and on-demand. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

2024 Emmys nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO)

Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me as Jen Harding (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase (FX)

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)

Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic (AMC)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel (HBO)

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Kate Wyler (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession as Shiv Roy (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird as Jimmy Keene (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee (Hulu)

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy as George Jones (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby (FX)

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback – Swarm as Dre (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce (Hulu)

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones (Prime Video)

Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry as NoHo Hank (HBO)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+)

James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (FX)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso (HBO)

Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO)

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso (HBO)

Theo James – The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO)

Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy (HBO)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus as Valentina (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus as Harper Spiller (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO)

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus as Lucia Greco (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird as Larry Hall (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer (Netflix)

Joseph Lee – Beef as George Nakai (Netflix)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird as James "Big Jim" Keene (Apple TV+) (posthumous)[18]

Young Mazino – Beef as Paul Cho (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death as Allan Gore (Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales as Irene (Hulu)

Maria Bello – Beef as Jordan (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel (FX)

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales as Denise (Hulu)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez (Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland (Netflix)

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: "Review" – Christopher Storer (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino (Prime Video)

The Ms. Pat Show: "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney (Apple TV+)

Wednesday: "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe" – Tim Burton (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar (HBO)

Succession: "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh (HBO)

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod (HBO)

Succession: "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria (HBO)

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Beef: "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Silenced" – Paris Barclay (Netflix)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (FX)

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: "System" – Christopher Storer (FX)

Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)

The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith (AMC)

Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould (AMC)

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin (HBO)

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain" – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)

Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Swarm: "Stung" – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series