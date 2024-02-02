France vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

France vs Ireland – LIVE!

Ireland’s Six Nations defense could hardly begin in tougher circumstances, with Andy Farrell’s men set to get the 2024 tournament underway at the cauldron that is Marseille’s Stade Velodrome. France, last year’s runners-up, are missing Antoine Dupont, but Fabien Galthie has put together a squad with the sole aim of winning in the here and now.

Galthie hasn’t always been a friend to over-30s, but inspired by the South African side that beat them en route to back-to-back World Cup triumphs, he’s embraced experience, calling Uini Atonio and Romain Taofifenua out of retirement, and bringing Paul Gabrillagues in from the cold.

By contrast, this will be an audition of sorts for Jack Crowley, who’s yet to start a Six Nations game, but is being lined up as the long-term replacement for Johnny Sexton. It could be a baptism of fire, with France the clear favourites.

France vs Ireland is available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the UK. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday evening.

France team: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana, Jalibert, Lucu; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio, Gabrillagues, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt (c).

Ireland team: Keenan, Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe, Crowley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, McCarthy, Beirne, O'Mahony (c), van der Flier, Doris.