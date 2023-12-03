AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream: How to watch FA Cup second round game

Watch an AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream

Looking for a free AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream? The match is FREE on ITV4 and streaming service ITVX in the UK. There are pay-TV options in the US (ESPN Plus), India (Sony LIV), Paramount Plus (Australia), New Zealand (Sky Sport) and Canada (Sportsnet). If you are traveling abroad, use a VPN to unblock your local free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Monday, December 4 Time 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 1.15am IST (Dec. 5) / 6.45am AEDT (Dec. 5) Watch FREE: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate: preview

If you were to distil what the FA Cup is all about into one fixture, AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate would be it. The Dons were formed by fans back in 2002 when the original Wimbledon upped sticks for Milton Keynes (to much, understandable opprobrium) and have forged their way back into League Two, while eighth-tier Ramsgate is in the second round of the FA Cup for the very first time. Giant-killing opportunities don't come much bigger.

Dating back to the club's first iteration, AFC Wimbledon is among the most storied of FA Cup sides. In 1988, the so-called Crazy Gang of John 'Awooga' Fashanu, penalty-saving hero Dave Beasant and future Hollywood star Vinnie Jones ripped up the rulebook to beat Liverpool in the Wembley final. Since the club's reformation in 2002, it's won five promotions in nine seasons to return to the Football League and boss Johnnie Jackson has his sights set on another good run.

Last season, the Dons needed a replay to beat sixth-tier Weymouth before falling to another non-league side, Chesterfield, in the second round. With James Tilley in fine goalscoring form and Harry Pell a constant set-piece menace, the Wombles will want to reach the third round.

Ramsgate is the the story of the 2023/24 FA Cup. From the eighth tier Isthmian League South East Division – four divisions below Monday's opponents – the Rams began its tournament journey back in August's preliminary round with a 4-1 defeat of Bexhill United in front of 421 spectators. This will be the Kent side's eighth game in this season's competition, playing seven rounds with one replay, to get this far and in the previous round beat fifth-tier Woking of the National League.

The hero that day was 36-year-old midfielder Lee Martin, once signed by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for £1m, who will face his first club today after coming through the Wimbledon academy. Another familiar face – or perhaps voice – is former England U19 midfielder Medy Elito, better known as grime star Don EE, whose 2017 You Alright, Yh? was shared by no poorer judge than Beyonce on Instagram. Can the Rams pull off the shock of the round and make it to the draw along with the Premier League big boys?

Read on as we explain AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live streams in the FA Cup second round online from wherever you are, including for FREE in some places.

Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on ITV4 and the free-to-air broadcaster's streaming service ITVX.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX while you're not in the UK. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate from abroad

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more FA Cup-loving countries, but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Global AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live streams

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream for free in the UK

ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate for free on ITVX. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT on Monday evening. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial and follow the instructions below.

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream in the US

The 2023/24 FA Cup is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, and is the place to go to watch your AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate: live stream FA Cup in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2023/24 FA Cup in Canada, including AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate fixture. Kick-off is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now, which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate in the FA Cup, plus every fixture in the competition from the third round onwards on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under. Kick-off is 6.45am Monday morning. A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just $9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of Australia? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the FA Cup, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for A-League Men and Women matches, plus Socceroos and Matildas games outside of the World Cup, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the FA Cup, including Wrexham vs Yeovil, in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 8.45am Monday, December 5, so get those alarm clocks set nice and early. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the football is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

