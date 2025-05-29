Four months of Disney Plus for just AU$4.99 p/m in time for The Bear season 4? Yes, Chef!

Choosing between the best streaming services has never been more difficult, as every month brings more quality content like The Last of Us, Mobland and The Studio to each platform. That makes value the key differentiator – and this Disney+ deal means it blows away every other service.

From May 29 to June 11, you can get four months of Disney+ for less than a cup of coffee, but the timing is what really makes this deal special. Andor season two just finished, Ironheart debuts on June 25, and you can watch every game of the NHL and NBA Finals live. However, the biggest inclusion by far is The Bear season four, which comes on June 26.

I've gotten more value from Apple TV+ than any other platform, thanks to its cheaper cost and premium content. But, with this deal (61% cheaper than Apple's service), Disney+ is the service to have. Its library offers almost 3000 more titles, and, when it comes to quality, The Bear and Shōgun are top-tier. Plus, Paradise, Dying for Sex, and A Thousand Blows are recent additions that can battle the best of any other service.

We haven't decided on our service of the month for June just yet, but with the NBA and NHL finals coming alongside Ironheart and The Bear, you can bet that Disney+ will be right in the running.

With Ryan Coogler signed on as executive producer (director of the Black Panther films, Creed and Sinners), Ironheart takes place immediately after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It follows Riri Williams as she returns home to Chicago only to become involved with The Hood – a petty criminal turned supervillain.

Meanwhile, season three of The Bear left us a ton of questions that season four will hopefully answer. What will Sydney decide? How bad was The Chicago Tribune's review of the restaurant? Will Richie attend his ex’s wedding? And, please, will Carmy finally reach out to Claire?

The best part is, the whole series drops at once, so you can get all the answers in a weekend.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Top-tier TV aside, Disney+ also boasts more than 1,900 movies, including Captain America: Brave New World, Poor Things, Avatar: The Way of Water and A Complete Unknown. Plus, Thunderbolts* is likely to land on the streamer within the discounted period.

This deal applies to the Standard Disney Plus subscription, which includes two simultaneous streams in 1080p HD, unlimited downloads and no ads. No matter what way you spin it, it's hard to go wrong with four months of Disney+ for a total of AU$19.96.

If you're unsure what to watch next, you can check out the 38 best Disney+ shows and 30 best Disney+ movies to stream in June 2025.