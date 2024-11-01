7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (November 1)

The first weekend of November has arrived, and there's a pleasing mix of genre-specific new movies and shows to enjoy on the world's best streaming services.

The return of The Diplomat on Netflix notwithstanding, this week's offerings aren't as headline-grabbing as they have been recently. Nonetheless, that means you'll have to leave your streaming comfort zone and sample something entirely new, which is always worth doing if you ask us.

Anyway, these are the seven biggest new TV series and films worth watching before the working week starts up again. Enjoy!

The Diplomat season 2 (Netflix)

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Diplomat is one of the best Netflix shows around and its second chapter promises to be a gripping affair, with season 2's teaser trailer clearing up an important question about the show's return.

Following last season's explosive finale, Keri Russell's Kate Wyler discovers that – spoilers! – the deadly explosion, which nearly killed her almost ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), was an inside job directed by the British government. Kate goes on a mission to uncover the truth while trying to balance her fractured marriage, a complicated relationship with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

The Diplomat is another addition to Netflix's top-tier selection of political thrillers. With my personal favorite, The Night Agent season 2, not returning until 2025, The Diplomat season 2's high-octane action and heart-pounding thrills is just what I need this weekend.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place (Disney Plus)

Official Trailer | Wizards Beyond Waverly Place | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What better way to keep the Halloween Week thrills going this weekend then to sit back with a returning Disney Channel Show filled with wizards and magic? The new fantasy series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has nine episodes available to stream on Disney Plus – and it looks like perfect viewing for the entire family.

A sequel to the popular teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place from the late 2000s, it sees David Henrie and Selena Gomez reprise their roles as siblings Justin and Alex Russo, who are now grown ups trying to lead a 'mortal' life. Well, that's until Alex brings home Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), who's in need of some magical help.

Will Justin be able to remember his magical training? Can he mentor the young wizard-in-training Billie while also keeping the future of the 'Wizard World' safe? There's a 'magical' button below that'll take you to Disney Plus to find out, so click it and see if it can conjure up a place on our best Disney Plus shows list.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour (Netflix)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This one's for all the fans that missed out on getting tickets to the ongoing concert tour of pop's brightest new star: Olivia Rodrigo. When news first dropped that she was getting a larger-than-life Netflix spectacle similar to what we've seen with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, TechRadar's Rowan Davies couldn't help but see it as another reminder of failing to score tickets to one of this year’s biggest tours.

Luckily, we can all now get a piece of the action from the sold out August 21 show in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, as Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour is available to stream. Given its blinding success on the road, I'm going to go out on a whim and say that this is going to get a high enough rating from critics and, whisper it quietly, even qualify for our best Netflix movies guide (check back soon).

Want to keep the party going after watching this one? I recommend these five favorite music movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream next.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Music by John Williams (Disney Plus)

Music by John Williams | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

No matter whether you're a film fanatic or more of a casual moviegoer, you'll have watched a movie whose music has been scored by the incomparable John Williams. Indeed, the legendary composer has written iconic soundtracks for beloved franchises including Star Wars and Indiana Jones, as well as standalone flicks like Jaws, E.T, Schindler's List, Superman: The Movie, JFK... the list goes on and on.

As a big fan of Williams' famous back catalog, then, this documentary celebrating the adored musician's life and body of work is right up my alley. Featuring many of his most well-known pieces of music, as well as interviews with his closest collaborators (Steven Spielberg among them), industry titans, and other famous faces who've been touched by his artistry, Music By John Williams looks like the kind of Disney Plus docufilm that'll confirm my adoration for the man behind some of the movie industry's most recognizable film scores.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Paris Has Fallen (Prime Video)

Paris Has Fallen | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If one political thriller wasn't enough for you this week, Paris Has Fallen on Prime Video is also worth a gander. Gerard Butler introduced us to the Has Fallen blockbuster franchise in 2013 and now he's taken a back step as an executive producer for this spin-off series set in the French capital.

Paris Has Fallen follows French security officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) and British MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya), who join forces when a terrorist group attack a high-profile embassy reception, with the French Minister of Defence as their target. However, when things take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon discover that the plan goes far beyond than what they had imagined. Not only will I be watching Paris has Fallen to see if Butler makes a cameo as Secret Service agent Mike Banning from the original movies, but also to witness Arya as a hotshot super spy as she's brilliant in The Umbrella Academy. I'm not sure, though, if it'll have enough about it to join our best Prime Video shows list.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Janet Planet (Max)

Janet Planet | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Whether its my favorite movie of the year in I Saw the TV Glow, or other iconic modern horrors like Hereditary or Midsommar., Max is home to many big A24 hits in the US. But, despite the fact they've made some of the best horror movies, A24 is certainly not limited to one genre. The production company is just as good at dramas – and Janet Planet is among them.

The directorial debut for Annie Baker, the filmmaker has already made quite an impression with this coming-of-age drama about an 11-year-old girl called Lacy and her relationship with her mother Janet. These two powerful lead performances make it worthy of a recommendation, and the slower pace does not take away from its quality. If anything, it elevates it. Don't be shocked if it winds up on our best Max movies list.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

You Would Do It, Too (Apple TV Plus)

You Would Do It Too (Tú También Lo Harías) — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I've devoured many of the best Apple TV Plus shows by this point, but Apple's streamer continues to impress me with its unique, fresh offerings. Indeed, while I've never been more impatient for a series to return than Severance season 2, I increasingly find myself spending a lot of time watching other TV Originals on the platform.

The arrival of You Would Do It Too, a gripping new eight-part series that sees a bus hijacked by three robbers who end up dead before they can get away, prompting detectives and former lovers to try to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses' inconsistent timelines, may be next on my to-do list. Since they can't interrogate the robbers themselves, they have to rely entirely on eyewitness statements. So, what's the truth and will we ever find out? I can't wait to find out.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

For more streaming recommendations, read our guides on the best Disney Plus movies, best Hulu shows, best Paramount Plus movies, and best Max shows.