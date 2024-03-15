7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 15)

Last week saw the likes of Wonka, Poor Things and The Gentlemen debut on streaming services, and while this week’s list of on-demand recommendations isn’t quite so exciting, there are a handful of new movies and TV shows that are sure to get pulses racing.

Leading the charge is Invincible season 2 part 2 on Prime Video, which continues the blood-spattered adventures of hybrid superhero Mark Grayson. Elsewhere, new South Korean drama Chicken Nugget debuts on Netflix, while Apple’s latest historical thriller, Manhunt, begins streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Below, we've rounded up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Invincible season 2 part 2 (Prime Video)

The second season of Invincible, one of the best Prime Video shows, continues this weekend after a four-month hiatus.

In the interest of avoiding spoilers, we’ll refrain from divulging the plot details of Invincible season 2 part 1 here – check out Invincible season 2 episode 4 ending explained article if you’re in need of a refresher – but it’s safe to expect more skull-crushing action from the likes of Omni-Man, Atom Eve, The Immortal and, of course, Invincible himself in part 2.

In our Invincible season 2 part 2 review, we described the show’s latest installment as “a superhumanly strong entry laced with tragic potency and pulsating storylines,” so existing series fans will no doubt find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Chicken Nugget (Netflix)

Chicken Nugget marks the second chicken nugget-themed Netflix production to arrive on the streamer in less than four months, but judging by the blissful oddity of the new series’ trailer, we’re not complaining.

This off-beat South Korean series centers on Choi (Kim Yoo-jung), a young woman who, after mistaking a strange new machine for a fatigue-reducing treatment, is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget – yes, a chicken nugget. Episodes follow the efforts of her father (Ryu Seung-ryong) and his intern (Ahn Jae-hong) to turn her back into a human.

If that all sounds completely ridiculous, that’s because it is, and critics have described Chicken Nugget (perhaps unsurprisingly) as a “surreal and whimsical comedy that may not be to everyone’s taste.” Still, if you’re someone who simply loves chicken nuggets, this may end up being one of best Netflix shows.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Manhunt (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus is no stranger to historical thrillers, and the streamer’s latest series offering, Manhunt, further expands that section of its content library.

This seven-part series chronicles the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the lengthy search – led by US Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) – for his killer, the actor-turned-murderer John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Hamish Linklater, Lili Taylor and Patton Oswalt also star.

The first two episodes of Manhunt – which has earned praise for its production but criticism for its pacing – are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus. The show’s remaining five installments will arrive weekly every Friday through April 19.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

The Girls on the Bus (Max)

New political drama series The Girls on the Bus finally begins streaming on Max this weekend, having originally been destined for Netflix, then The CW.

Set during a fictitious presidential campaign, this 10-part show – which is loosely based on Amy Chozick's nonfiction book Chasing Hilary – follows four female journalists as they reckon with the unpredictable challenges of modern America politics.

Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore head the cast of The Girls on the Bus, which critics have described as “compulsively watchable and startlingly apolitical.” So, while this may not be the best Max show of all time, workplace drama fans will surely find plenty of twists and turns to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Max.

Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Following the success of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, yet another Liane Moriarty novel, Apples Never Fall, gets the TV treatment this weekend.

Adapted by Big Love director Melanie Marnich (Big Love), this seven-episode series centers on retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening), whose lives are turned upside down when a wounded young woman arrives on their doorstep. Mysterious!

Alison Brie, Jake Lacy and Nate Mann also star in this “propulsive beach read you can binge,” which is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

Little Wing (Paramount Plus)

If you’re keen to see Brian Cox in a decidedly more understated role than his Logan Roy in Succession, Paramount Plus’ Little Wing could be the weekend movie for you.

This coming-of-age drama – which is inspired by the 2006 New Yorker article of the same name – follows a teenage girl (Brooklyn Prince) whose unlikely relationship with an elderly pigeon breeder (Cox) helps her come to terms with her parents’ divorce. Che Tafari, Kelly Reilly and Simon Khan also star.

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Netflix)

This week’s documentary pick is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War on Netflix.

Continuing the conversations reignited by Christpher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, this nine-episode docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath – from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the rise of Vladimir Putin.

Described by critics as a “daunting survey of the global threat of nuclear war,” we’d caution against watching this one for a weekend pick-me-up, but Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War could well rank among the best Netflix documentaries of the year so far.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

