7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (July 5)

It’s always a treat when box office-smashing theatrical releases finally make their way onto streamers, and this week sees the money-spinning monster brawler Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debut on Max.

Elsewhere, Eddie Murphy returns to duty in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix, while Space Cadet begins streaming on Prime Video. It's also Shark Week 2024, so there are plenty of shark-related documentaries to enjoy on Hulu and Disney Plus, too – if you've already exhausted our shark-inspired monster movies recommendations.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Max)

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, a movie is so patently ridiculous that it just works. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – which is now streaming on Max – is one of those movies.

This sequel to the equally absurd Godzilla vs. Kong finds its titular monsters teaming up to take down a colossal threat hidden deep below the earth’s surface. Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle and Brian Tyree Henry all reprise their roles from the previous film, as do – of course! – Godzilla and Kong.

Don’t expect Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to rewrite the action movie rulebook, but if you’re looking for something to help switch your brain off this weekend, then this is arguably one of the best Max movies. UK viewers, though, will have to wait a little while longer for it to arrive on streamers.

Now available to stream on Max in the US.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

30-years after last donning his blue badge and pistol, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as renowned Beverly Hills cop Axel Foley in the appropriately named Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix.

This sequel-cum-reboot sees Foley pulled back into the fray when the lives of his daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige), and old partner, Billy (Judge Reinhold), are threatened. As a result, Foley works with Jane and her ex-boyfriend Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), to uncover a dangerous conspiracy (quelle surprise!).

Critics have described Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F as “formulaic” but “still funny”, so although it might not be one of the best Netflix movies, it sounds like a worthwhile watch for existing franchise fans.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Space Cadet (Prime Video)

Space Cadet - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Continuing this week’s theme of pensive, slow-burning indie flicks (not…) is Space Cadet on Prime Video.

This made-for-streaming movie stars Emma Roberts as a Florida party girl whose fabricated resume lands her a spot on NASA's astronaut training program (think Legally Blonde meets First Man). Naturally, she fares about as well as you might expect.

Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union also star in Space Cadet, which critics have described as “lazy streaming slop” (ouch!). Still, it could be a good one to stick on in the background.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Imaginary (Netflix)

The Imaginary | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Studio Ghibli fans, listen up: Spirited Away animator Yoshiyuki Momose’s latest directorial feature, The Imaginary, is now streaming on Netflix.

Based on A.F. Harrold's celebrated children's novel of the same name, this new Netflix movie centers on Rudger (Kokoro Terada), an imaginary boy who learns that he will disappear if his creator, a young girl named Amanda (Rio Suzuki), forgets him.

Critics have described The Imaginary as a “a moving and charming testament to the delights of dreaming,” so it could be among the best Netflix movies of the year.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion (The Roku Channel)

The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel - YouTube Watch On

A rare recommendation for Roku streaming stick owners here: The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion is now available on The Roku Channel.

This feature-length continuation of Jimmy Tatro’s Facebook Watch comedy series – which itself was a parody of The Real Housewives and Jersey Shore – finds the show’s original cast linking up for their 10-year high school reunion. Tony Hawk, Tyler Posey, Zoey Deutch and Shaun White are among the new faces.

Now available to stream on The Roku Channel.

The Man With 1000 Kids (Netflix)

The Man with 1000 Kids | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first of two documentary picks on this week’s list is The Man With 1000 Kids on Netflix.

This three-episode docuseries tells the distressing story of Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a Dutch sperm donor who was accused of fathering hundreds of children and defrauding vulnerable families from all corners of the globe.

Critics have described The Man With 1000 Kids as “gripping” and “chilling”, so it could be among the best Netflix documentaries of the year so far.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Sprint: The World's Fastest Humans (Netflix)

Sprint: The Worldâ€™s Fastest Humans | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ever wondered what it takes to be a champion sprinter? Netflix’s new documentary series, Sprint: The World's Fastest Humans, will show you.

This 10-episode, fly-on-the-wall series – which comes from the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing – follows athletes from all around the world, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, as they bid to claim Usain Bolt’s crown as the fastest person on the planet.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

For more streaming coverage, check out our guides on the best Disney Plus movies, best Netflix films, new Prime Video movies and new Max films.