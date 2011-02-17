Fuji Finepix Z800 EXR

The Fujifilm Finepix Z800 EXR was announced back in July last year, and is loaded with several impressive features more commonly found on higher end compacts. Within the crowded compact market (especially at the Z800's price point) the touch-screen, the EXR sensor and 5x optical zoom found on board a stylish body, means the Z800 certainly has lots of plus points.

Something bound to appeal to many photographers is the promise of instantaneous auto-focus and shutter release. Thanks to the new intelligent Phase Detection AF, Fuji promises the Z800 can autofocus and take an image in 0.158 seconds.

The 12 megapixel second generation EXR sensor, first introduced back in 2009 on the Finepix F200EXR has been designed to work well in low light, and in the Z800 is claimed to offer even higher resolution while maintaining low noise images.

Touch-screens are becoming a common feature on many modern compact cameras. On the Z800, a large 3.5 inch, 460k dot touch screen takes up the entire back plate, doing away with any physical buttons.

Other new features on board include Motion Panorama 360, a popular addition on several other compact cameras, the processing of the panorama is done entirely in camera. Intelligent image stabilisation with a newly enhanced gyro sensor is designed to compensate for handshake, allowing you to shoot at lower sensitivities and shutter speeds.

Uploading to Facebook and YouTube can also be done from within the camera, as well as the creation of photobooks. Face recognition, pet detection and auto release for babies and children (the camera automatically takes the shot when a subject looks directly at the lens) are also included.

