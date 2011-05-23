The Samsung PS51D6900 sells for a paltry £1,300, despite its active 3D technology and 51-inch screen.

Its unusual screen size doesn't seem to have made its body bigger than Samsung's 50-inch sets, thanks to a narrow bezel that is finished in attractive deep grey and tastefully offset by some transparent trim.

The bodywork lacks the dazzle of Samsung's D7000 and D8000-series edge LED TVs, but it's undoubtedly a looker.

Samsung's new Smart TV platform improves on the previous Internet@TV service by dramatically increasing the amount of content available to browsers and by revamping the user interface.

The PS51D6900, like most mid-range to high-end sets, employs 600Hz sub-field driving to improve motion fluency and general image stability and also benefits from one of Samsung's new Clear Image Panels with anti-reflection filtering.

Joining the PS51D6900 in the D6900 series is the 59-inch PS59D6900, but there are other 3D models above and below, too. Samsung's entry-level 3D model is the PS43D490 (note that this has an inch more than the usual 42-inch TVs too), which costs barely half as much but doesn't have a full HD resolution, a Freeview HD tuner, or any Smart TV online capability. There are also two D550 models, the 51-inch PS51D550 and 59-inch PS59D550, which up the size and adds a Freeview HD tuner.

Above the PS51D6900, meanwhile, can be found the D7000 and D8000 series. The D7000s come in 51-inch and 59-inch sizes, and introduce an ultra-slim design as well as the potential picture-boosting Real Black Filter.

The D8000s feature a metallic design and ultra-slim profile, and come in two sizes: the 64-inch PS64D8000 and 51-inch PS51D8000. The D8000 models add open Internet browsing and Skype to the feature list, as well as shipping with a so-called TwinView touch-control remote.

It's the PS51D6900 that feels likely to be the mass market favourite, though, pitched as it is against the likes of Panasonic's active 3D TX-P50GT30B and LG's passive 3D 47LW550T.