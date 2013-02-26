Doherty Associates launches small firm IT funding package

IT systems and support company Doherty Associates has launched a funding package, named CloudToo, for companies with between five and 25 users.

CloudToo involves the payment of a monthly fee, starting at £599 plus VAT, for the provision of hardware, cloud software, security and unlimited support.

Doherty Associates says this compares with equivalent outright purchase costs that could exceed £20,000 over the first year.

The service involves a feasibility audit, following which Doherty Associates installs a new HP server on the customer's premises to run existing application. They can also access the latest version of Microsoft Office Professional Plus with Access, InfoPath, Lync and SkyDrive Pro.

The CloudToo package incorporates an integrated wireless controller protected by a firewall, with anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-malware software. There is also full application control and web filtering.

Product Marketing Manager Faye Eldridge says that by using the cloud the company is providing a big company IT package at a manageable price for small firms.