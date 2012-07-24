One More Thing: Windows Phone Game Show is as awful as it sounds

Nothing to do with phones, as far as we can tell

Come on down – Microsoft appears to have decided that the best way to convince you to buy a Windows Phone is not by showing off its features, but by blindfolding some mums and getting them to make a packed lunch. We'll have some of what that marketing team is having, please. [TNW]

Face off - Jeremy Renner, of The Hurt Locker and that new Bourne film that doesn't look quite as good as the old Bourne films fame, is considering taking the role of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in a film about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Largely because he looks a bit like Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, we assume. [Deadline]

Fight for your right - Kim Dotcom has made a music video in which he seems to be likening himself to Martin Luther-King and the shut-down of Megaupload to segregation. Yeah, they're the same. [YouTube]

Pop will eat itself – If it Instagrams itself then has that picture made into a chocolate bar by Cocoagraph and then eats it, that is. [Design Taxi]

We've wasted our lives - If we hadn't stopped playing Tetris when we retired our GameBoys all those years ago, we too could have featured in Ecstasy of Order: The Tetris Masters, the gripping high-level Tetris documentary that is out now. Side note: in these post-50-Shades-of-Grey times, we'd advise you to use the source link rather than searching Amazon for Ecstasy of Order. [Indie Blitz]

Where's you bin - We'd like one of these modded Kinect-controlled wastepaper baskets that tracks and catches rubbish you chuck in its general vicinity for next time we're struck down with a cold, please. [The Verge]

Blue moon - The suer has become the suee over in Louisville where Jeff Fantalis is petitioning for millions of dollars in damages for defamation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy after being accused of downloading a pirate porno. He also wants a public retraction in the paper (very private) and an admission that porn can't be copyrighted because it's not a "useful art". Reports of requests for moon on a stick are unsubstantiated at this time. [Torrent Freak]

Various virus - We're all for a bit of personalisation but this is taking things a bit far – malware creators are starting to make signature-less viruses that appear differently on every machine they infect, proving a real headache for anti-virus firms. [Technology Review]

Glovely - A special glove and new 'G-Speak' software is basically all you need to make like Tom Cruise and wave, flick and point your way through massive data-sets like a real life Minority Report. Of course, people might just think you're channelling a Dixons call centre worker… [Yahoo]

Yak Yeti Yak - We quite like the look of LoYakk, an IM-type app that lets you 'yak' (see what they've done there) with friends and other attendees at the same venue as you. But it'll require a lot of people to sign up for it before it's all that useful – until then, you could just go on Twitter. [LoYakk]