These bookshelf speakers from Fluance are affordable and attractive

Fluance, the popular audio brand that’s best known for its budget-friendly turntables, has released a product that could elevate your listening sessions as well as your decor with the new Ai60 stereo bookshelf speakers.

The speakers come with 6.5-inch woofers and 100-watt class D amplifiers, that should deliver a crisp, vibrant sound, and an accurate reproduction of your music – whether you hook them up to your turntables for some retro vinyl playback, your CD player via the RCA output, or to your smartphone for streaming via Bluetooth with high fidelity aptX.

You can also connect them to your TV if you prefer a stereo setup to a soundbar, as well as hooking them up to an external subwoofer if you’re craving a little extra bass.

Credit: Fluance

Wood you believe it?

One of the most striking things about the the Ai60 bookshelf speakers is the design; they feature hand-built wooden cabinets, and come in four different color schemes, including White/Bamboo, White/Walnut, Black, and Walnut.

At $299.99, they’re pretty affordable, at least, for a pair of bookshelf speakers, which can cost as much as $1,000 at the higher end of the scale. Right now, it looks like they are only available in the US and Canada, but that price works out at around £230 / AU$420.

Whether they sound as good as they look remains to be seen, but if they do, they could make a fantastic pair of stereo speakers for anyone who’s looking to keep costs down.