Beeb using facial coding tech that knows when viewers are angered by Clarkson

The BBC is testing audience responses to some of its most popular shows with the help of a UK-based facial coding start up.

The Corporation has acquired the services of the CrowdEmotion company, whose technology can measure audience's emotions, expressions and actions.

The trial of 200 Britis will quantify viewers' happiness, surprise, anger, fear, disgust and sadness when watching hit shows like Sherlock and Top Gear, among others.

CrowdEmotion CEO Matthew Celuszak says the findings of the study, funded by the BBC Worldwide arm, could help to "reshape broadcast media."

The neuroscience approach to viewing

David Boyle executive vice president of BBC Worldwide Insight said: "This is the first study of its kind for BBC Worldwide to measure people's emotional responses to programmes using a technology-led, neuroscience approach.

"CrowdEmotion's ability to capture, record and quantify our audience's emotional attachment and engagement to our TV shows, places BBC Worldwide at the forefront of global audience research and ultimately determines what our fans love to watch."

The study will take place in six other markets where BBC Worldwide has a presence. We'd be interested to see the proportion of viewers who are angry, sad or disgusted when looking at Jeremy Clarkson.

You can get a load of CrowdEmotion's work in the video clip below.

Via Telegraph