Ricoh new firmware upgrade based on customer feedback

A firmware upgrade for the GR Digital IV has been created based on customer feedback

Ricoh has released the first firmware upgrade for the GR Digital IV, which it says is based on requests received from customers.

A number of new functions and settings can now be implemented no the camera, which the company promises will improve the camera's performance.

Customers got the chance to send in requests when registering cameras online.

New features

The ability to include a copyright notice into an image's EXIF data when a picture is taken is now available, with up to 46 characters being included.

Auto Exposure Speed has been improved, with the promise that selecting the correct exposure is now a smoother experience.

Snap Focus Distance at the time of shutter release can now be saved and activated via the customisable Fn button. This means the setting can be changed without having to trawl through the menu screen.

For those shooting interval composite photos, a new function enables the display of shooting times from start to finish, while the number of composite images can also be displayed via the playback screen.

Also for improved Interval Composite Mode Shooting, Ricoh has added a Floating Black level adjustment function, which can be turned on or off. While set to On, it works to reduce noise at high sensitivities.

The firmware update and user manual explaining the new functions can be download for free from the Ricoh website.

Ricoh announced the GR Digital IV back in September, it has a UK RRP of £499.99, positioning itself firmly in premium compact territory.