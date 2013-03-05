Nikon reveals premium compact with DSLR sensor

Nikon's new Coolpix A marks the first time the company has produced a very large sensored compact camera, and looks set to take on the likes of the Fuji X100S.

It features the same 16.2 million pixel DX format CMOS sensor as already found in the Nikon D7000, the company's mid-range enthusiast level DSLR. It's also got the same Expeed 2 image processor, which means it should offer very similar image quality.

Interestingly, the optical low pass filter has been removed to get the maximum resolution from the sensor. Although this does increase the risk of moiré patterning, Nikon believes that for the majority of users, this won't be too much of an issue.

A fixed 18.5mm (28mm equivalent) lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 completes the camera's main specifications.

Like DSLRs in the Nikon range, the Coolpix A is equipped with active D-Lighting, as well as ISOs ranging from 100 to 6400, expandable up to ISO 25600. The camera has a built-in flash with a guide number of 6.6, but it also has a hotshoe that's compatible with external Speedlight flash units.

Other accessories will be available for the camera, including an optical viewfinder and a lens

Creativity

Full creative control is available through PSAM modes, with customisable function buttons and two user modes for quickly accessing key settings. Raw format shooting is also provided.

Other interesting features include Full HD video recording at 30, 25 or 24fps, continuous shooting at 4fps and compatibility with GPS and Wi-Fi units.

The Nikon Coolpix A price will be £999.99 (around US$1,506/AU$1,484), with an on-sale date expected around March 21. It will be available in black or titanium (silver).