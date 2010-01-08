In pictures: Samsung CL80 OLED touchscreen camera

The Samsung CL80 is an impressive new compact from the Korean manufacturer that boasts a 14.2-megapixel resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity for instant-on camera uploading and a 3.7-inch WVGA AMOLED touchscreen.

The casing is also quite special, using hydro-forming technology. This, according to Samsung, gives a better finish to the camera.

The camera is DLNA compliant, while you can email pictures directly from the camera using a QWERTY keyboard that appears on the touchscreen. You can also upload images directly to Facebook and Picasa, as well as videos to YouTube. The camera will shoot 720p 30 frames-per-second movies in the H.264 format.