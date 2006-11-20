Nikon replaces the D50 with £450 D40 SLR

Nikon 's popular entry-level digital SLR camera, the D50, is being replaced by the 6.1-megapixel D40 just in time for Christmas.

The Nikon D40 maintains most of its predecessor's features but with added new technology pinched from the more expensive D80 (including an internal processor).

The D40 is poised to take on Canon 's recently released EOS 400D (the upgraded version of the 350D) in this year's Christmas sales. The launch follows the trend of SLR giants such as Olympus, Samsung and Pentax, as well as Nikon and Canon, releasing compact digital SLR models to entice first-time camera buyers.

The D40 is Nikon's most compact SLR to date. It's almost as small as the lightweight Olympus E-400 and a little smaller than the Canon EOS 400D.

Priced at £450, the Nikon D40 includes an 18-55mm (3x zoom) lens in a black housing. It has a quick response time of 0.18sec, which means it starts up with a barely noticeable shutter delay for those all important snapshots.

Its 2.5-inch LCD screen is half an inch larger than that of the D50. The camera has an on-screen guide to explain its various functions, and has common subject and scene modes ranged around a mode dial.

It features a light sensitivity ranging from ISO200 up to ISO1600 (with a ISO3200 booster setting if needed) with noise reduction at higher settings, and standard JPEG or best-quality RAW capture. Eight scene modes are preset for those who don't want to mess around with manual settings.

Nikon claims the rechargeable battery is good for up to 1,000 shots if you don't use flash.

The Nikon D40 is expected to go on sale on 8 December.

Key features: