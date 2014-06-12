UK HTC One (2013) gets up to speed with Sense 6.0 UI

UK-based owners of the original 2013 HTC One (M7) can now upgrade their device to the latest version of the company's Sense 6.0 UI.

The 678MB over-the-air update brings a range of new features that give users an experience more closely aligned to that on the new HTC One M8 device.

Users will get the refined version of the news and social hub Blinkfeed, a new camera app and a speedier interface with streamlined icons and menus. The new Zoe app will also roll out when HTC decrees.

The update, which began rolling out in other territories last month, also brings the Extreme Power Saving mode into play.

No Duo

Naturally, due to the lack of the newer device's Duo Camera lens, the original HTC One owners will be without the Ufocus focus feature and others dependent on the upgraded hardware.

You can find the update via the About section of the Settings menu.

Via DigitalSpy