Gold! Always believe in your soul! Or whatever: Samsung has unveiled not one but two gold iterations of the Galaxy S4.

If you happen to in the well-moneyed, gold-fancying United Arab Emirates then you can now pick up a Gold Pink or Gold Brown S4 and if this all sounds a bit familiar then it's because two weeks ago Apple launched a gold version of the iPhone 5S.

Samsung may not be original but you can't say it's not efficient.

