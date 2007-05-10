Gear4 launches Bluetooth HouseParty dock

Gear4 has given birth to a new Bluetooth iPod speaker dock. The HouseParty Blu allows you to play music from your iPod or your mobile phone using Bluetooth 2.0 technology.

The HouseParty Blu is the flagship product of Gear4's new Bluetooth range. This already includes the BluPhones wireless headphones and BluEye which lets you receive and make mobile phone calls via your iPod.

The HouseParty Blu combines the familiar iPod docking station with Bluetooth connectivity which is now standard on most mobile phones.

Tom Dudderidge, managing director said: "Rather than the new generation of MP3 playing mobile phones replacing the iPod, we believe that people will begin to use both devices to play their music. Just as land-lines and mobile phones co-exist, we think the MP3 phone and the iPod will live side by side for a long time to come.

"There are already millions of people out there who own both an iPod and a Bluetooth music phone so developing a speaker that supports both devices makes perfect sense."

You can buy one of these Bluetooth speaker docks for around £80.

Key features of the HouseParty Blu: