Nokia excites with GPS, Wi-Fi internet tablet

Nokia has introduced a new pocket-sized internet and GPS tablet that's designed to complement rather than replace your mobile.

The N810 connects to 82.11b/g Wi-Fi if it's available or it can connect to the web via your mobile using Bluetooth (a bit like the doomed Palm Foleo). Nokia has signed deals with Wi-Fi hotspot providers including the UK's The Cloud for access.

In addition to a 4.13-inch 800 x 480 resolution wide display, the model also boasts a fold-out full Qwerty keyboard. There's an integrated GPS receiver as well, which allows you to pinpoint your position and find a wide variety of points-of-interests using the pre-loaded maps.

Naturally, the Linux-based N810 is also intended as a music player with 2GB of internal memory plus an optional 10GB memory card. And there's support for a wide range of formats including iTunes' AAC.

Launched at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, the N810 has a US retail price of $479 (around £235). Nokia has included other apps such as Skype, so you can make internet calls without any restriction from your mobile operator. There's also Gizmo video chat using the integrated VGA camera.

The N810: computer reinvented

Once again Nokia is pimping the 'computer reinvented' line for the N810. "The Nokia N810 packs the power of a traditional computer into a pocket-sized format," said Ari Virtanen, vice president of Convergence Products at Nokia.

Nokia continues to opt for an "open standard technology," as the iPhone is soon to do. According to Virtanen, this "accelerates the convergence of multiple functionalities and services into a single device."

The browser is Mozilla-based and supports Ajax and Adobe Flash 9 technologies.

Specifications

High-resolution 4.13-inch WVGA display (800 x 480 pixels) with up to 65,000 colors

Texus Instruments OMAP 2420, 400Mhz processor

128MB DDR RAM, 256MB Flash memory

Up to 2GB internal memory

Support for compatible miniSD (and microSD memory cards with adapter). Smooth slide with integrated QWERTY keyboard

Supports cards up to 8GB

Built-in GPS receiver

High quality stereo speakers and sensitive microphone

High-resolution widescreen display

Integrated desk stand

Integrated VGA web camera

802.11b/g Wi-Fi

Bluetooth v. 2.0. +EDR

USB 2.0 high speed

3.5 mm stereo headphone plug (Nokia AV Connector)

Ambient light sensor

Battery life

Continuous usage (display on, wireless LAN active): up to 4 hours

Music playback: up to 10 hours

Always online time: up to 5 days

Standby time: up to 14 days